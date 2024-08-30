Artwork from Scotland and the North East to be showcased in buildings around the world

Government Art Collection acquires more than 20 new works of art from Scotland and the North East

Artists include Leo Robinson, Kara Chin and Kuba Ryniewicz

Acquisitions are part of Art X-UK project that collects works by exciting British artists for display in more than 125 countries

Works of art by contemporary artists from Scotland and across the North East of England are to be displayed in embassies and government buildings world-wide as part of the Art X-UK project.

More than 20 new pieces have been acquired by the Government Art Collection (GAC) this year as the second instalment of a five-year drive to ensure it reflects creative talent from across the entirety of the UK.

This includes the work of Joanne Coates, who is based in the North East and explores rurality, hidden histories, and pay inequalities through photography, installations and audio. She uses photography to question stories around power, identity, wealth and poverty.

Coates is the Director of the Arts organisation Roova Arts, which campaigns for class equality in the creative industries through school programmes and mentorships.

GAC also acquired works from Glasgow-based artist Leo Robinson, who blends history with science and supernatural forms with natural ones in his intricate pencil drawings. Robinson, who is also a musician, works in sculpture, painting, and collage to create fictional, fantastical worlds.

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

“The whole of the UK is brimming with artistic talent, so it’s great to see new artworks from Scotland and the North East being represented in the Government Art Collection and being appreciated by more people on a global level.

“The Art X-UK project is giving much deserved recognition to artistic talent right across the UK and is helping to promote our fantastic creative industries in all corners of the world.”

UK Government minister for Scotland, Kirsty McNeill, said:

“It is fantastic to see the work of Scottish artists being recognised as part of the Government Art Collection. Scotland has always had a rich artistic heritage and I am delighted to see these contemporary artists having their work promoted by the UK Government.

“I congratulate Leo Robinson, Ashanti Harris, Ilana Halperin, Iman Tajik and Matthew Arthur Williams whose work will now be seen by audiences around the world.”

In 2022, GAC, which is part of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), launched a five-year acquisitions programme to collect works from exciting talent and showcase the best of British creativity – promoting further interest in the country’s globally renowned creative sector.

The Art X-UK project initially ran as a successful pilot scheme in 2020–21. Since then, over 100 pieces by 55 contemporary visual artists have been acquired for the Collection.

As part of the first year instalment of this project, GAC acquired 30 new pieces of artwork from Wales and the Midlands last year.

These works are now on display in government buildings around the country and internationally in British embassies and residences including Washington, Ankara, Abu Dhabi, Paris and 10 Downing Street.

Later this year, GAC will work with arts networks in the North West of England and Northern Ireland to identify more talented artists from these regions to be featured in the Collection.

Joanne Coates, artist said:

“It’s amazing to be representing the North East in the Government Art Collection. The North East is one of the most exciting places for the arts in the UK and it’s really wonderful to see my region being recognised for its talent.

“The North East is huge, so sometimes I do think, where do I fit within that and am I representing the issues that people care about? But I think because my work is class-based, there is that connection there. More art collections around the UK should look to the North East.”

Director of Art Network North East Adam Pugh said:

“There are so many fantastic artists working in the North East and exhibiting internationally. These acquisitions by the Government Art Collection are a commendation of the quality of work being made, and will, I know, serve to enrich both the artists’ careers and the collection itself.”

Paula Orrell, National Director, Contemporary Visual Arts Network (CVAN) England, said:

“Every year, a CVAN region in England undertakes a thorough process to nominate and select artists for the Government Art Collection. The selection panels are composed of diverse representatives from the local visual arts community.

“What I find remarkable about this process is its democratic nature, which offers the Collection a broader perspective on artists who might otherwise be overlooked.

“This platform is crucial for artists seeking recognition and new opportunities. With increasing challenges for regional artists to access London and its networks, this partnership and the Art X-UK project help dismantle those barriers.”

Moira Jeffrey, Director, Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN), said:

“We’re thrilled that art works by Leo Robinson, Ashanti Harris, Ilana Halperin, Iman Tajik and Matthew Arthur Williams will be seen and shared in public buildings throughout the UK and across the world.

“These artists from Scotland tell complex individual stories and give voice to their communities, through art works that are rich, complex and also very, very beautiful.

“At SCAN we believe that art can sit at the heart of public life and artists can be central to the way we see the world, so we’re delighted to partner with the Government Art Collection.”

Notes to editors

In 2023–24, GAC worked in partnership with the Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN) and Contemporary Visual Arts Network (CVAN) in the North East of England. Each network convened a panel of artists and curators who proposed a shortlist of artists from the region or nation for the GAC team to research. Artists whose work was acquired are:

Scotland:

Leo Robinson

Ashanti Harris

Ilana Halperin

Iman Tajik

Matthew Arthur Williams

North East:

Emily Hesse

Kara Chin

Joanne Coates

Rachel Lancaster

Annie O’Donnell

Kuba Ryniewicz

X-UK acquisitions programme 2022–27: