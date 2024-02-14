Chatham House
As Trump threatens NATO, is it time for Europe to get its act together?
EXPERT COMMENT
Donald Trump’s threats to NATO allies must unite European leaders in the defence of Europe.
At a recent campaign rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump appeared to invite Vladimir Putin’s Russia to invade any NATO member failing to meet the 2 per cent of GDP target for defence spending.
While his comments appeared to be popular among the MAGA crowd attending the rally, they were immediately condemned on both sides of the Atlantic.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/02/trump-threatens-nato-it-time-europe-get-its-act-together
