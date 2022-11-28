As winter approaches, services must prepare for COVID-19 testing and vaccination

As we enter into the winter period, it is essential that organisations consider the ongoing risk of COVID-19 to people experiencing homelessness when planning winter provision.

Following information provided by DLUHC as part of their ongoing collaboration with the Department for Health and Social Care, UK Health Security Agency, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities and NHS England & NHS Improvement, we have updated our COVID-19 General Guidance and Resources webpage to include guidance on testing and vaccination in homelessness settings across the winter period.

Guidance on how homeless organisations can order free COVID-19 tests is provided, as well as information about the autumn boosters and flu vaccine for people experiencing homelessness and for individuals working in frontline services.