Scottish Government
|Printable version
Ascribing sentience to fish: potential policy implications
Report on the potential policy implications of ascribing sentience to fish produced by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.
Introduction
1. The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) was established by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission Regulations 2020, made under section 36 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. The function of providing advice on the protection of wildlife under section 23 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 has been assigned by Ministerial declaration.
Further information on the Commission, including reports and minutes of previous meetings, is published when available on the SAWC home page.
2. SAWC’s terms of reference are to focus on the welfare of wild and companion animals in Scotland while also providing scientific and ethical advice to the Scottish Government. The Commission will only consider areas that are within the normal current remit of the UK Animal Welfare Committee and the UK Zoo Expert Committee where these relate to the overall responsibility to consider the welfare needs of sentient animals in all areas of Scottish Government policy or at the specific request of the Scottish Ministers. The Commission will not consider matters that are reserved to the UK Government, including the welfare of animals used in scientific procedures.
The Commission, which is independent of the Scottish Government, provides written reports and opinions to Scottish Ministers giving practical recommendations based on scientific evidence and ethical considerations on the welfare of sentient animals in Scotland, and the impact of policy on welfare.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/ascribing-sentience-fish-potential-policy-implications-scottish-animal-welfare-commission/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Nitrogen Balance Sheet 202220/05/2025 15:05:00
Statistics on Scottish Nitrogen Balance Sheet published today.
Public asked to inform independent Review of Creative Scotland20/05/2025 10:05:00
Eight roundtable discussions to be held across Scotland.
First Minister urges Prime Minister to drop EU red lines19/05/2025 15:05:00
Scotland’s interests cannot be an afterthought in negotiations.
Supporting climate education and engagement16/05/2025 12:05:00
First Minister announces funding at award winning Eco-School.
Tackling the housing emergency15/05/2025 15:05:00
Increasing housing supply and reducing temporary accommodation use.
New action to expand Scottish exports15/05/2025 13:05:00
A bespoke plan to help Scottish companies export to the United States will be drawn up as part of new measures aimed at boosting trade.
Improving cardiology nursing15/05/2025 12:05:00
Cardiology nurses are to be supported to develop advanced skills to enable them to treat a wider range of patients and heart conditions.