ASEAN Concludes the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) – What’s in it for tech?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have completed negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), marking a major milestone in advancing the vision of a digitally integrated, secure, interoperable, competitive, and inclusive regional economy. For UK technology companies with operations, partnerships, or ambitions in the region, this is a development worth watching closely.

What Has Been Agreed?

The DEFA establishes a regional framework covering digital trade, cross-border e-commerce, data governance and privacy, digital identity systems, electronic payments, online safety, cybersecurity cooperation, competition policy, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital talent mobility. Notably, the agreement locks in a ban on import duties on cross-border digital transmissions, a provision that mirrors the now-lapsed WTO e-commerce moratorium, providing a degree of regulatory certainty that businesses have been seeking.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. ASEAN's digital economy could reach $2 trillion by 2030 with the agreement's successful implementation, across a market of 680 million people.

Why It Matters for UK Tech

Under the framework, ASEAN countries will work towards streamlining digital trade procedures, supporting trusted cross-border data flows, improving digital payments and electronic transactions, enhancing online consumer protection, and boosting interoperability between national digital systems. While the text is not yet public, it is expected that the agreement is expected to ban "unnecessary" data localisation rather than prohibiting it outright. Additionally, The DEFA is expected to establish a mutual recognition regime for national data protection frameworks, modelled loosely on the EU's adequacy mechanism. This could ease compliance burdens for UK companies managing data flows across the region, especially those already navigating UK GDPR obligations.

The agreement is also expected to create new opportunities for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to expand across Southeast Asia's fast-growing digital economy, with specific provisions to encourage MSMEs to participate in cross-border digital commerce, a potential opening for UK scale-ups and challengers.

Points to Watch

The agreement preserves meaningful 'policy space' for member states where domestic political considerations demand it. Indonesia, notably, has retained the right to require customs declarations for digital imports, and several nations have historically taken a cautious stance on data localisation or have varying levels of capacity. UK companies should not assume a fully uniform regulatory environment will emerge overnight; implementation will vary across the bloc's eleven members.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed by ASEAN leaders at the 47th ASEAN Summit in November. The full text has not yet been made public.

If you would like to learn more about the ASEAN region, please attend techUK’s UK-APAC Tech Forum on the 9 June during London Tech Week. techUK is in touch with the UK Government’s ASEAN-focused teams and will monitor developments as further details emerge, please contact Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org if you have any questions.

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