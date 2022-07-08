HM Treasury
|Printable version
Ashley Alder appointed as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority
HM Treasury has today (Friday 8 July) announced the appointment of Ashley Alder as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
- Ashley Alder is appointed as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
- He is expected to take up his role at the FCA in January 2023 and will succeed interim chair Richard Lloyd
- Mr Alder is currently CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and Chairs the International Organisation of Securities Commissions
Mr Alder is expected to take up his role in January 2023 and will succeed Richard Lloyd who has served as interim Chair since Charles Randell stepped down from his post in May 2022.
The former lawyer currently serves as the CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, having been in post since October 2011, and is also currently the elected Chair of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions, the global standard setter for securities markets regulation. He previously held senior roles at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.
Ashley Alder said:
It’s a great privilege to have the opportunity to Chair the FCA, whose core work is so vital to the financial health of consumers.
I also value the opportunity to contribute to a crucial phase in the FCA’s history as it helps chart the UK’s post-Brexit future as a global financial centre which continues to support innovation and competition through its own world-leading regulatory standards.
I look forward to working with FCA colleagues as they deliver on their mission.
HM Treasury has also announced the reappointments of Liam Coleman and Dr Alice Maynard to the Board of the FCA. Their second three-year terms as Non-Executive Directors will commence on 5 November 2022.
Liam Coleman is Currently Chairman of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and has held a variety of roles spanning retail, commercial and wholesale banking.
Dr Alice Maynard has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for 30 years and coaches senior leaders in inclusive leadership alongside her Board and advisory roles.
Further information
- The FCA is the conduct regulator for around 51,000 financial services firms and financial markets in the UK.
- The FCA is an independent body, accountable to HM Treasury and to Parliament.
- Under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, HM Treasury is responsible for appointing the members of the FCA Board, including the Chair.
- Two of the Non-Executive Directors on the FCA Board are appointed jointly by HM Treasury and the Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Dr Alice Maynard is one of those Directors, and her reappointment was jointly agreed by HM Treasury and the BEIS Secretary of State.
- Appointments and reappointments to the FCA Board are regulated by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
- All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any is declared) to be made public. Ashley Alder, Liam Coleman and Alice Maynard have not engaged in any political activity in the past five years.
- Liam Coleman was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and subsequently Chief Executive Officer at The Co-operative Bank plc from May 2016 to July 2018. He is currently Chairman of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
- Dr Alice Maynard is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of HMRC and is a member of the Government Commercial Office Remuneration Committee.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ashley-alder-appointed-as-chair-of-the-financial-conduct-authority
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Tax cut worth up to £330 comes in for 30 million workers06/07/2022 16:25:00
30 million people across the UK will benefit from the biggest personal tax in a decade from today - with hard working Brits saving up to £330 per year.
Drive to reduce the cost of childcare for parents04/07/2022 15:10:00
Package of measures will increase childcare support for parents, boost the number of childminders and drive take up of childcare offers, to address rising costs.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury at TheCityUK's Annual Conference01/07/2022 15:20:00
Speech given yesterday by the Economic Secretary to the Treasury at TheCityUK's Annual Conference.
First step to Fiscal Framework Review30/06/2022 12:25:00
Independent report into funding for tax and welfare devolution.
Chancellor meets with industry to progress solvency II reforms28/06/2022 15:05:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and Economic Secretary, John Glen, met with executives from the insurance industry yesterday (27th June) as part of its ongoing consultation on post-Brexit reforms to Solvency II insurance regulations.
Over 400 firms now signed up to Women in Finance Charter24/06/2022 10:25:00
For the first time ever, over 400 firms, covering one million employees, are now signed up to the Women in Finance Charter.
12 month extension to Government trading plan selling shares in NatWest Group22/06/2022 11:05:00
The government’s trading plan selling part of its shareholding in NatWest Group (formerly the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) has today (22 June 2022) been extended for another 12 months.
Regulation of Buy-Now-Pay-Later set to protect millions of people20/06/2022 11:20:00
Millions of people will be protected through strengthening regulation of interest-free Buy-Now Pay-Later credit agreements, under plans announced by the government today (20 June).