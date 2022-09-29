Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Asian hornets identified in Essex
Public asked to be vigilant after sightings of Asian hornets, an invasive species, are confirmed in Essex.
Beekeepers and members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in the Rayleigh area of Essex.
The National Bee Unit has confirmed the sighting and monitoring is underway to detect further Asian hornets in the vicinity.
The Asian hornet is smaller than our native hornet and poses no greater risk to human health than our native wasps and hornets. However, they do pose a risk to honey bees and work is already underway to monitor for any hornet activity and to identify any nests nearby.
This is the first confirmed UK sighting since April 2022, when a single Asian hornet was captured in Felixstowe, Suffolk.
Defra’s Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Nicola Spence yesterday said:
By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets. That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting.
While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.
Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online.
It is important to take care not to approach or disturb a nest. Asian hornets are not generally aggressive towards people but an exception to this is when they perceive a threat to their nest.
If you suspect you have seen an Asian hornet you should report this using the iPhone and Android app ‘Asian Hornet Watch’ or by using our online report form. Alternatively, e-mail alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk.
Please include a photograph if you can safely obtain one.
Identification guides and more information are available and if you keep bees you should keep up to date with the latest situation on the gov.uk sightings page and on BeeBase.
Further information:
- The cost of eradication on private land will be met by APHA.
- The Great Britain Non-native Species Secretariat is a joint venture between Defra, the Scottish Government and the Welsh Government to tackle the threat of invasive species. More information can be found on their website.
- For details on the appearance of an Asian hornet, please refer to the BeeBase guide or the non-native species identification guide.
- Photographs of the Asian hornet are available on our Flickr account.
- The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) is not to be confused with the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) which has been found in North America.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/asian-hornets-identified-in-essex
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Avian influenza prevention zone declared in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex27/09/2022 16:25:00
Bird keepers in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect flocks and mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.
Domestic tree seed production to be ramped up with new grant23/09/2022 11:20:00
Domestic tree seed production is to be ramped up with £1.2 million of new Government funding through the Seed Sourcing Grant.
World’s first International Plant Health Conference to set global agenda on biosecurity and address challenges in plant health21/09/2022 16:10:00
Policymakers, academics and experts from over 74 countries will come together to address current and future plant health challenges.
Public call for evidence launched to inform review of ‘wild take’ licensing for falconry and aviculture21/09/2022 12:07:00
Members of the public, falconry, aviculture, conservation and welfare groups invited to provide input to Natural England review of ‘wild take’ licensing
Basic Payment Scheme 2022 entitlement rates20/09/2022 12:05:00
The Rural Payments Agency confirms rates for 2022 BPS payments
Emergency support put in place for people fleeing Ukraine and entering the UK with their pets06/09/2022 11:25:00
Streamlined system with the Government covering the costs of any necessary stays in quarantine for the pets of those fleeing Ukraine.
£110m fund to level up rural communities unveiled05/09/2022 13:10:00
Action on levelling up and boosting rural productivity set out in report published recently (03 September 2022).
Projects of Landscape Recovery scheme announced05/09/2022 09:17:00
22 projects receiving funding through the new scheme.