Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ASOS statement
Paul Arnold, Chief Executive of the Information Commission's Office, yesterday said:
We understand how unsettling it can be to receive a message from apparent hackers claiming to have access to your personal information. It's not the sort of message anyone expects to receive, and it can understandably leave people concerned about what information may have been exposed and what they should do next.
We would encourage anyone who receives a message of this nature to stay alert. Be cautious of any links or attachments, and do not click on links in unexpected texts or emails claiming to relate to your account. If you want to change your password, log in to your account directly through the official website or app and update it in the usual way. Monitor bank accounts and online services for unusual activity, and never share personal or financial information in response to unexpected contact.
More broadly, using strong, unique passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication can help keep accounts secure. Anyone concerned about their personal information can find practical advice and support on our website.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/10/asos-statement/
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