Aspiration Awards 2025: Centre of the Year highly commended - Game Academy

The Centre of the Year category recognises providers that have gone above and beyond to help their learners and support them to progress in their chosen careers. Game Academy, a pioneering employment support and digital skills hub, has been awarded the highly commended recognition of ‘Accreditation Centre of the Year’ in this year’s awards.

Turning in-game talent into real world opportunities

Game Academy offers vocational education, employability training, and digital skills development, through an NCFE endorsed programme that is tailored specifically for video game players. They use gaming to foster transferrable skills, such as problem-solving, teamwork, strategy and digital fluency – all in high demand from employers.

With the help of a Discord server, Game Academy delivers the programme online and provides quality education to learners all over the UK. They also use Zoom, Twitch, and a proprietary learning hub, to create an inclusive and accessible learning experience.

It works closely with government bodies, training providers, schools, and charities to provide structured learning programmes, ranging from intensive five-day courses to 12-week Skills Bootcamps. Skills Bootcamps focus on translating the problem-solving, teamwork, and digital literacy skills developed through gaming into real-world job opportunities, helping learners gain recognised qualifications and practical expertise in emerging industries.

Online connection and community

Game Academy’s approach also involves AI-powered self-guided assessments, project-based learning usually undertaken in a group to build teamwork skills, gamified learning, as well as career support and industry mentorship. Through digital tools, Game Academy hosts social learning events where learners can meet professionals from across the creative and tech industries, including games, cybersecurity, marketing, and IT.

Its impressive use of the Discord server allows it to create a feeling of community amongst its learners, who enjoy connecting with like-minded people. Learners share gaming as a common interest and reflect together on their skills’ real-world uses.

Its diverse community includes neurodivergent individuals, LGBTQIA+ members, learners facing social anxiety, mental health challenges, or social isolation. This focus on inclusivity is often a very positive experience for learners who may not currently be in any education, employment or training, or are at risk of not engaging.

Many learners have expressed the positive effects of Game Academy’s approach on their confidence:

“The projects helped build teamwork and my confidence in communication.” – Hannah, 16, Rotherham

Unique approach, unique impact

Game Academy’s approach has been very successful in supporting learners who may feel unsure of which direction to go towards in their career. Learning about the positive impact their skills can have on an organisation and society has motivated many and helped them decide on their objectives:

“Before joining Game Academy, I was unsure about my career path. The programme’s focus on real-world applications of gaming skills opened my eyes to opportunities in IT support. With the guidance and support provided, I secured a position in a tech company and am now planning to further my education in computer science.” — Jamie, 19, South London

Graduates achieve a wide range of skills which are applicable outside of the gaming, tech and IT industries as well. For Alex, a key realisation towards a career in marketing was knowing how valuable their skills would be in the workplace:

“The Game Academy course helped me realise that the skills I developed through gaming, like strategic thinking and teamwork, are highly valuable in the workplace. This insight gave me the confidence to pursue a career in digital marketing, and I’m now working full-time in a role I love.” — Alex, 22, Nottingham

Game Academy has served over 6,000 learners aged 16 to 24, across the UK. 97% of Skills Bootcamp graduates reported increased skills and confidence after completing a course.

Graduates have secured roles in games quality assurance testing, IT support, and creative fields such as writing and design. Others have progressed to further or higher education in games design and coding. Some have gone on to establish new ventures, including esports teams and games testing agencies.

Game Academy’s innovative approach challenges traditional perceptions of gaming, demonstrating its power as a tool for professional development. By mapping players’ gaming experiences to high-demand digital and employability skills, Game Academy is shaping the workforce of tomorrow, bridging gaps between passion and profession.

Congratulations, Game Academy! To read more inspiring stories from this year’s winners, visit our Aspiration Awards 2025 page.