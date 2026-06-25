Aspiration Awards 2026: Support Staff of the Year highly commended – Mark Gent

Designed to recognise colleagues whose work underpins student success, the Support staff of the year award shines a light on those whose impact is felt every day, even when it happens behind the scenes. Our highly commended recipient in this category is Mark Gent, an Exams Administrator at Bolton College, whose calm professionalism, precision, and care ensure assessments run smoothly and learners can perform at their best.

Keeping everything on track

Behind every confident learner and every well‑run assessment is meticulous preparation. Mark plays a pivotal role in the delivery of NCFE programmes at Bolton College, including T Levels, where controlled assessments demand absolute accuracy, rigorous compliance and seamless coordination.

Mark approaches this complexity with exceptional organisation and attention to detail. From the preparation of documentation and secure handling of materials, to managing access details and coordinating assessment sessions, he removes unnecessary pressure for both learners and teaching staff.

As a result, assessment environments remain calm, secure and focused, allowing everyone involved to concentrate on achieving the best possible outcomes.

A steady presence under pressure

Mark’s influence is especially apparent during high‑pressure periods, when assessment delivery requires reassurance, clarity and absolute attention to detail. In situations where processes require careful navigation and close liaison with external partners, Mark maintains clear communication with NCFE and ensures continuity throughout.

His proactive approach provides reassurance to colleagues and prevents uncertainty from escalating, allowing assessments to continue smoothly and with confidence.

As one of Mark’s colleagues shared:

“Mark consistently maintains a calm and professional manner, even when under pressure as was frequently tested during the controlled assessments. He is reliable, courteous, and conducts himself with the utmost professionalism. A true gentleman in every sense.”

This calm, solutions‑focused mindset carries through into every assessment session. Mark ensures all materials are handled securely and with care, creating a stable environment where learners can focus fully on performing at their best.

Upholding the integrity of assessment standards

Mark consistently exceeds the expectations of his role. He is always willing to stay beyond his contracted hours to support assessment sessions that run late, ensuring procedures are followed meticulously from start to finish. He anticipates potential challenges and prepares accordingly, reducing risk, and protecting the integrity of the assessment process.

His professionalism and reliability mean colleagues trust him implicitly, particularly during the most demanding points of the academic year. Teaching staff know that administrative processes are in safe hands, which allows them to focus fully on supporting learners academically.

Always aiming higher

In addition to his operational excellence, Mark demonstrates a strong commitment to continuous improvement. He actively engages with updates from awarding bodies, refines internal processes where required and ensures the college’s assessment procedures remain robust, compliant, and effective.

As Sarah Garforth, Corporate Communications Coordinator at Bolton College, reflects:

“Mark Gent exemplifies the very best of support staff within education. His exceptional organisation, composure under pressure and unwavering commitment to doing things properly do not simply keep systems running – they actively protect learner opportunity and uphold the integrity of the college’s assessment standards. “Time and again, he demonstrates that excellence in support roles is not about visibility, but about impact.”

A richly deserved commendation

The impact of Mark’s work is tangible. Learners benefit from well‑organised, secure and reassuring assessment environments, and staff feel supported and confident. The college maintains high standards of compliance and professionalism across all assessment delivery.

Mark Gent exemplifies excellence in support roles. His organisation, composure and unwavering commitment to doing things properly do more than keep systems running – they actively protect learner opportunity and uphold the integrity of assessment standards.

Speaking on his commendation, Mark said:

"I am delighted to have been Highly Commended for the Support Staff of the Year award. This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of all Exams Officers and Exams Administrators at Bolton College, whose efforts behind the scenes help ensure that learners have a smooth and positive experience throughout their time at college. "From enrolment and registration, through the coordination of examinations and assessments, to the final qualification and certificate claims, we support learners at every stage of their journey with NCFE. Our role spans the entire qualification process, making us an integral part of both learner success and college life. It is particularly rewarding to see learners grow in confidence throughout the year and ultimately achieve their qualification goals. "Witnessing their progress and success makes our contribution to their educational journey especially meaningful, so I am grateful to have received this commendation."

For the quiet but powerful difference he makes every day, Mark is a thoroughly deserving highly commended Support Staff of the Year recipient.

Congratulations Mark! To read more inspirational stories from this year’s award winners, visit our Aspiration Awards 2026 page.