Homeless Link
|Printable version
Aspiring Leaders achieves ILM recognition
We’re proud to announce that our newest programme, Aspiring Leaders, has been approved as ILM Recognised by ILM, the UK’s leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications.
With our Established Leaders and Emerging Leaders programmes already recognised, this achievement means that all our leadership programmes meet ILM’s global quality standards for programme design, delivery, management, and participant support.
Our programmes provide a practical and impactful leadership development experience for the homelessness sector, bringing together workshops, action learning sets, coaching and mentoring, and peer networking opportunities. Current and future participants will receive ILM Recognised certification, offering external validation of the quality and value of their development.
Applications are now open for the April cohorts of our Emerging Leaders and Aspiring Leaders programmes, designed for staff who are in or preparing to move into management and leadership roles. Thanks to funding from City Bridge Foundation, our London cohorts are free to join. For England cohorts, there is a small participation fee. Applications close on 2 March.
To find out more and apply please visit our leadership webpages.
About ILM Recognised
ILM Recognised, by ILM, is the validation of a leadership and management programme against a set of global quality standards, the ILM Recognised Quality Measures. One of the ILM Recognised Quality Measures, the ILM Footprint, confirms that a programme is fit for purpose to develop or enhance skills and/or knowledge related to at least one core component of professional development: leadership, management, coaching and mentoring or enterprise. The other ILM Recognised Quality Measures look at programme design and management, quality assurance and participant guidance.
About ILM
ILM is the leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications in the UK. ILM believes that great leaders can come from anywhere and that with the right support, anyone can grow and develop to make a real difference to their team and organisation. Which is why ILM helps individuals from all levels and professional background realise and apply their potential.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/aspiring-leaders-achieves-ilm-recognition/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Updates on asylum move-on period03/02/2026 13:20:00
Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until at least 28th February.
New statistics show rising London street homelessness02/02/2026 11:10:00
New rough sleeping statistics reveal appalling rises in London street homelessness
Funding available via People's Postcode Lottery Trusts. Priority for Charities Under £250K.15/01/2026 10:10:00
Six Trusts across England, Scotland and Wales are awarding funds to support hundreds of good causes thanks to players of the People's Postcode Lottery. All Trusts support the same causes; preventing or reducing the impact of poverty, supporting marginalised groups and/or tackling inequality and improving mental health by actively supporting specific mental health issues.
Launch of consultation to expand access to naloxone07/01/2026 11:20:00
The government has announced proposals to widen access to naloxone, launching a UK-wide consultation on 29th December 2025 that will run until 9th March 2026. This initiative seeks to increase the availability of both take-home naloxone and naloxone for emergency use.
Updates on asylum move-on period06/01/2026 11:20:00
Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until 16th January.
Creating Cultures of Collective Care02/01/2026 10:05:00
Anna Tickle, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Framework and Nottingham Recovery Network shares some thoughts on supporting the wellbeing of colleagues and clients as we enter the New Year.
Cold weather guidance29/12/2025 12:20:00
A cold snap has been predicted for some areas of the country over the next few days.
New podcast episode exploring the drawbacks of rough sleeping verification19/12/2025 12:05:00
Rough sleeping verification is a process used by some local authorities and outreach services to confirm that a person is sleeping rough, usually by an outreach worker directly observing them sleeping outside.
First ever alcohol treatment clinical guidelines published19/12/2025 11:05:00
Developed by the Department of Health and Social Care, the aim of these guidelines is to promote and support good practice and improve quality of service provision, resulting in better outcomes for people who use alcohol problematically. These are the first UK guidelines on the clinical management of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence.