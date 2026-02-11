Aspiring Leaders achieves ILM recognition

We’re proud to announce that our newest programme, Aspiring Leaders, has been approved as ILM Recognised by ILM, the UK’s leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications.

With our Established Leaders and Emerging Leaders programmes already recognised, this achievement means that all our leadership programmes meet ILM’s global quality standards for programme design, delivery, management, and participant support.

Our programmes provide a practical and impactful leadership development experience for the homelessness sector, bringing together workshops, action learning sets, coaching and mentoring, and peer networking opportunities. Current and future participants will receive ILM Recognised certification, offering external validation of the quality and value of their development.

Applications are now open for the April cohorts of our Emerging Leaders and Aspiring Leaders programmes, designed for staff who are in or preparing to move into management and leadership roles. Thanks to funding from City Bridge Foundation, our London cohorts are free to join. For England cohorts, there is a small participation fee. Applications close on 2 March.

To find out more and apply please visit our leadership webpages.

About ILM Recognised

ILM Recognised, by ILM, is the validation of a leadership and management programme against a set of global quality standards, the ILM Recognised Quality Measures. One of the ILM Recognised Quality Measures, the ILM Footprint, confirms that a programme is fit for purpose to develop or enhance skills and/or knowledge related to at least one core component of professional development: leadership, management, coaching and mentoring or enterprise. The other ILM Recognised Quality Measures look at programme design and management, quality assurance and participant guidance.

About ILM

ILM is the leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications in the UK. ILM believes that great leaders can come from anywhere and that with the right support, anyone can grow and develop to make a real difference to their team and organisation. Which is why ILM helps individuals from all levels and professional background realise and apply their potential.