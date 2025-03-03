Assembly amplifies the voice of women at special sitting of the Women's Parliament

The Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA recently (Friday, 28 February) chaired a special sitting of the Women’s Parliament in the Assembly Chamber.

Woman from a range of local groups and organisations who work with, support and represent women from across Northern Ireland took part in the recent debate. Participants led on a *motion which included speeches on Violence against Women and Girls; Access to Health Services for Women; as well as issues that affect Rural Women, Older Women and Disabled Women.TheMinister of Agriculture,Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, the Minister of Health, Mike Nesbitt MLA and Junior Ministers, Aisling Reilly MLA and Pam Cameron MLA were also present to respond to the motion.

Speaking after the sitting of the Women’s Parliament, the Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA recently said:

“In recent years, my predecessors and I have used our ability to grant the privilege of using the Assembly Chamber to enable sectors within our local community to have their voices heard by Members and Ministers. “As Speaker, I was delighted to chair this important debate today and to facilitate the key issues and concerns impacting and affecting women across Northern Ireland to be expressed and responded to.”

The Speaker continued:

“Of the 90 seats in the Assembly, 40% are held by female MLAs, a significant increase on what it was when I joined this Assembly in 1998. Within the Executive, 7 of the 12 Executive Ministers are female, including the First Minister and deputy First Minister, as well as the two Junior Ministers in the Executive Office, who I am pleased joined the event today. “It is a sign of how important this occasion is that alongside the Junior Ministers, both the Health Minister and the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs were present to respond to the issues raised during today’s debate.”

The Speaker concluded:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the participants for taking part today, for sharing their experiences and the issues they would like to see addressed. “I would also like to recognise the contributions of Ministers, MLAs, Members of the Assembly Women’s Caucus andthe Women’s Parliament Panel for their valuable contributions and tireless work to make today’s debate happen. I look forward to seeing how the issues raised today will be taken forward.”

The Chairperson of the Assembly Women’s Caucus Steering Group, Claire Sugden MLA added:

“Events like today are key to creating a network of encouragement and discussion. We, as a Caucus, know that to deliver real change, we all must work together to combine support, resources, and political-will. “As Members of the Assembly Women’s Caucus, we were delighted to have the opportunity to work today in partnership with the women’s sector, to help amplify their voices and to support women who want to become further involved in the political sphere.”

Claire Sugden MLA concluded:

“I would like to thank all of those involved in organising and taking part in today’s debate and for their ongoing advocacy, passion and commitment towards ensuring the voices of women continue to be heard.”

Prior to the recent debate, a series of round-table discussions took place with a range of local Women’s groups and organisations, Ministers, MLAs and the Assembly’s Women’s Caucus (a cross-party forum made up of all current women MLAs).

*The recent motion in full: “That this Women’s Parliament awaits the publication of the Programme for Government; recognises the progress made and the work still to be done in a number of areas such as ending violence against women and girls, improving access to healthcare services for women, delivering affordable childcare, and the impact on rural women; calls on the First Minister and deputy First Minister, working with the Executive colleagues, to embed gender equality, as identified in this Women’s Parliament, in all aspects of the Programme for Government, and further calls for the development and delivery of affirmative, measurable actions that will ultimately deliver gender equality for all.”

The Women’s Parliament is part of a series of Outreach Parliaments, aimed at creating a platform for the public to have their say and engage directly with decision makers in the Assembly. The Older People’s Parliament took place on Saturday 12 October 2024. A Disabled People’s Parliament will take place in Autumn 2025, and plans are also underway to hold the inaugural Ethnic Minority Parliament.

