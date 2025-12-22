Northern Ireland Assembly
Printable version
Assembly Commission staff triple fundraising target and raise £30,000 for Air Ambulance NI
Northern Ireland Assembly Commission staff have more than tripled this year's fundraising target - donating more than £30,000 to their chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.
The Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA, thanked staff for their fundraising efforts at a Christmas carol service held in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings on Tuesday 16 December.
The service is held annually in Parliament Buildings and this year, featured Christmas carols performed by the Assembly Commission choir as well as readings from staff and MLAs.
The Speaker was joined at the event by staff, MLAs and members of the public. Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI also attended the event. She thanked staff for their fundraising efforts and explained how the money raised will be put to good use by the charity.
Speaker Poots said: "It is fitting that, as we approach the Christmas season, a time of giving, we celebrate the generosity of all those who have helped raise these important funds for Air Ambulance NI. Assembly staff have shown great energy and creativity in gathering donations, with a number of fundraising events and initiatives taking place over the year.
"It is commendable that the total raised, £30,095, far exceeded the original target of £10,000. Members have also supported this fundraising, and the Assembly Commission and I were delighted to be involved in these efforts with staff.
"Air Ambulance NI works in partnership with the Ambulance Service here to provide a 'Helicopter Emergency Medical Service' (HEMS) - and every day, two people in Northern Ireland need its services. The charity depends entirely on donations - but it takes £2.5 million each year just to keep it operational. Assembly staff, and all of us, are delighted to be able to contribute to this in some small way."
Air Ambulance NI has been the Assembly Commission's 'charity of the year' since September 2024, and was nominated by Assembly Commission staff. Details of the Commission's new charity will be announced in the new year.
The Assembly Commission choir, which performed at the event, comprises staff from the Assembly and some Departments within the Stormont estate, as well as some members of the Belfast Philharmonic Choir. The choir was directed by Jonathan Rea, a musician, conductor and former Director of Music at Bangor Grammar School.
For media enquiries, please contact: Maureen Heaney, Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly.
Email: maureen.heaney@niassembly.gov.uk phone: 028 9052 5938.
Notes to Editors
More information on the work on the Air Ambulance NI (AANI) can be found here
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/assembly-commission-staff-triple-fundraising-target-and-raise-30000-for-air-ambulance-ni/
