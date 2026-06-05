Assembly Commission to Change EV Charger Policy

A spokesperson recently said:

“The Speaker, with the support of all Members of the Assembly Commission, has tasked officials to bring forward proposals to the Assembly Commission’s next meeting, later this month.

“Those proposals will include options on the introduction of usage fees for the six EV charging points at Parliament Buildings and ensuring that all EV charging points within the responsibility of the Assembly Commission are managed on a consistent basis going forward.

“There are six electric vehicle (EV) charging points* in the upper car park at Parliament Buildings and two further EV charging points in the Lower East car park.

“The installation of both the first charging points in 2015 and subsequent additional points, and the management of them, were operational decisions that did not require approval by Members of the Assembly Commission.

“In 2015, EV technology was still emerging and charging facilities were not widely available. This type of provision was typically offered free of charge through many public sector bodies and incentive schemes to promote the uptake of electric vehicles and support the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable transport.

“This approach is changing as the use of EVs is now much more frequent and more charging points have a cost for use.

“The Assembly Commission will receive advice to agree an appropriate system, ensuring that the arrangements for EV charging at both the upper and lower car parks at Parliament Buildings follow that wider trend.”