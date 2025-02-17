Assembly Committee Calls for Action to Support Nature Recovery and Conservation

On Thursday, (13 February) the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Belfast’s Window on Wildlife.

Following the meeting, Members took the opportunity at the Window on Wildlife to see panoramic views of the Lough, the birds and surrounding wildlife.

Speaking after Thursday’s meeting, the Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA recently said:

“The Committee was delighted to take the opportunity to hold its weekly meeting in RSPB NI and to hear directly from the team on their work and the challenges facing nature and biodiversity across Northern Ireland. “While we commend RSPB NI for their exemplary grass roots conservation work, the delivery of educational programmes and scientific research initiatives, there can be no doubt that there is a developing need for urgent government action, targeted legislation and investment in key environmental policies here.”

The Chairperson Continued:

“The pressures on our natural environment have never been greater. From habitat loss to climate change, the onus is upon all of us to act quickly and decisively to protect and sustain our local environment. “It is vitally important that the Department seeks to ensure that progress is made in terms of the delivery and implementation of key environmental strategies, policies and legislation. This includes the publication of the long-awaited Nature Recovery Strategy, the implementation of the NI Seabird Conservation Strategy and the release of Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan.”

The Chairperson concluded:

“As a Committee, we will continue to call on the Department and the Executive to implement cohesive and decisive actions to protect and sustain our local environment. We remain committed to listening to and working alongside RSPB NI, other local environmental organisations and the Minister to ensure that progress is made.”

Left to Right: Head of Nature Policy and Casework RSPB NI Michelle Hill, Head of Advocacy & Campaigns at RSPB NI Daithí McKay, Committee Member Tom Buchanan MLA, RSPB NI Director Joanne Sherwood, Committee Member Patsy McGlone MLA, Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA, Committee Deputy Chairperson Declan McAleer MLA, Committee Member Michelle McIlveen MLA, Committee Member John Blair MLA and Head of Species at RSPB NI Anne-Marie McDevitt.

Left to Right: Committee Member Tom Buchanan MLA, RSPB NI Director Joanne Sherwood, Committee Member Patsy McGlone MLA, Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA, Committee Deputy Chairperson Declan McAleer MLA, Committee Member Michelle McIlveen MLA and Committee Member John Blair MLA.

For media enquiries please contact:

Sinead Murphy, Communications Officer

Northern Ireland Assembly

Mobile: 0789 9864 368

Email: Sinead.murphy@niassembly.gov.uk

Notes to Editor: