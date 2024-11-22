Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Assembly Committee Finds 'Risks and Weaknesses' in Public Procurement Processes Here
An Assembly Committee is calling for better accountability and governance arrangements around public procurement here - having identified a series of significant risks and weaknesses in the current processes.
Following its Inquiry into this area, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also expressed concern that there is no specific strategy in place to help achieve key public procurement objectives.
It has published a report* outlining its findings, alongside a number of recommendations it wants the Department of Finance to consider without delay. In the development of its report, the Public Accounts Committee considered the 2023 Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO)* publication, Public Procurement in Northern Ireland.
Each year, around 5,000 contracts are awarded by public bodies which together are worth between £2.2 - £4 billion. Together, Departments and other public bodies – known as contracting authorities – share the management of this expenditure. They are supported by Centres of Procurement Expertise (CoPE) which are responsible for providing technical support and guidance to ensure compliance with legislation and other regulations.
Daniel McCrossan MLA, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee said: “It is a fundamental requirement that the goods, services and infrastructure purchased via public procurement deliver value for money for the end user. However, the Committee found that the consequences of poor processes are reducing public sector organisations’ ability to demonstrate cost-effectiveness to the taxpayer.
“We were shocked to find there is actually no specific strategy in place to coordinate public procurement services: effectively, a key building block in the overall process of purchasing goods and services is missing.
“There has also been a failure to provide appropriate leadership and direction at a strategic level in this area. In Northern Ireland, the responsible body is the Procurement Board but it has failed to be sufficiently proactive in driving strategic responses to critical issues and weaknesses.
“We don’t believe that the current structures are meeting the challenges faced and maximising the opportunities for efficient and effective procurement services.”
PAC has made 11 recommendations to the Department of Finance (DoF) and has asked that officials report back to the Committee on progress within agreed timeframes. In addition to establishing a procurement strategy for the Northern Ireland Civil Service and other government public bodies, PAC has called for an urgent review of governance and oversight structures as well as the development of a communications strategy to ensure key information reaches all potential suppliers.
The Committee has also suggested an interface between eTendersNI and the UK single portal should be put in place as a matter of urgency. It has also recommended the Department arranges appropriate oversight of technological risks and opportunities.
For any media enquiries, please contact:
Felicity Templeton on 07977 635930
Communications Office,
Northern Ireland Assembly
info@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to editors
- * PAC’s Report on Public Procurement in Northern Ireland
- **The Public Accounts Committee considered the Northern Ireland Audit Office's (NIAO) report: Public Procurement in Northern Ireland.
- In the course of its Inquiry, the Committee heard from Neil Gibson, Permanent Secretary, Department of Finance; Sharon Smyth, Chief Executive, Construction and Procurement Delivery, Department of Finance; Michael Watson, Director, Construction and Procurement Delivery, Department of Finance; Neil Hutcheson, the Federation of Small Businesses; Dorinnia Carville, Northern Ireland Audit Office; Stuart Stevenson, Department of Finance.
- Following its oral evidence sessions, the Committee sought written submissions from all other central Government Departments and Centres of Procurement Expertise (CoPE).
- The Committee also received oral and written evidence from the Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland, and considered the issues raised within a written submission provided to it by the Construction Employers’ Federation.
- The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is a Standing Committee. It is PAC’s statutory function to consider the accounts, and reports on accounts laid before the Assembly. View further information on the Committee Membership, its work and remit.
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2024-2025/assembly-committee-finds-risks-and-weaknesses-in-public-procurement-processes-here/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on Its Self Referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an Alleged Leak of Confidential Information22/11/2024 16:05:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published a report on its self-referral to the Commissioner for Standards on an alleged leak of confidential information to the media on a then live investigation complaint case.
Assembly’s Health Committee Seeks Views on Access to Palliative Care13/11/2024 11:15:00
The Assembly’s Health Committee has launched a ‘Call for Views’ on the provision of and access to palliative and hospice care here.
Handling of Child Poverty was "Catalogue of Failures" says Assembly Committee07/11/2024 15:20:00
The Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has described the Department for Communities’ handling of the Child Poverty Strategy as a ‘catalogue of failures’, saying children and families were not at its heart.
Assembly Finance Committee to Undertake an Inquiry on Financial Services in Northern Ireland22/10/2024 16:15:00
The Committee for Finance has launched an inquiry into the local banking and financial services sector in Northern Ireland, focusing on how well the industry meets the needs of both consumers and businesses.
Assembly's Health Committee Takes to the Stage at NICON2421/10/2024 16:15:00
Last week, theAssembly’s Health Committee joined over 600 Health and Social Care Leaders at the Northern Ireland Confederation of Health and Social Care’s Annual Conference (NICON24).
Assembly Committee Takes Weekly Meeting to Mount Stewart21/10/2024 14:15:00
On Thursday, 17 October the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to Mount Stewart where they received a briefing from the National Trust on ‘Nature Recovery, Climate Adaptation and Coastal Resilience’.
Finance Committee call for Baby Loss Certificates to be recognised in law11/10/2024 16:15:00
As part of marking Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Finance Committee recently (08 October 2024) called for Baby Loss Certificates to be brought into law.
Assembly Committee Seeks Stimulus for Night-time Economy03/10/2024 10:25:00
The Committee for the Economy recently (Tuesday, 01 October) met with representatives of Hospitality Ulster, Translink and the Belfast ‘night czar’ Michael Stewart to discuss how the night-time hospitality economy might be jumpstarted in the wake of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.