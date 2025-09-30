Assembly Committee to Hold Stakeholder Roundtable Events on Mother and Baby Bill in Dungannon, Omagh and Belfast

An Assembly Committee is urging anyone impacted by forthcoming legislation on mother and baby institutions to share their views in person – at one of three events being held in Northern Ireland in relation to the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill.

The Committee for the Executive Office will hold two 'roundtable' events in Dungannon and Omagh on Wednesday 15 October and a third will take place in Belfast on Wednesday 22 October.

Those impacted by the Bill are invited to come along and discuss the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill, which was introduced to the Assembly in June.

Paula Bradshaw MLA, Chair of the Committee for the Executive Office said:

"These roundtable discussions will give those impacted by the Bill an opportunity to tell us their views or raise concerns about the impact of the Bill. "The purpose of the legislation is to establish a formal inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995. It will also set up a redress scheme for the victims and survivors of these institutions. "Our online public consultation on the Bill has just concluded and we hope these in-person sessions in October are an opportunity to expand on it. We would welcome a wide range of responses, which will hold the same weight as verbal evidence. "We hope those who might not usually interact with the Committee, as well as groups who may be directly or indirectly affected by the Bill, will take the time to sit down and share their opinions on the Bill with us. "The three roundtable discussions will be recorded and will then be published as part of the formal record. This means that the information we gather will be included as evidence and will be considered as part of the Committee Stage of the Bill. "We deeply value the lived experiences and personal first-hand accounts we have heard of those affected by Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, and Workhouses. They have been instrumental in shaping the development of the Bill. However, during the Committee Stage of the Bill, the focus shifts to a detailed examination of the Bill's provisions. "We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible along to the in-person sessions. Please email cteotrconsultation@niassembly.gov.uk by Wednesday 8 October to register your interest in attending one of the three sessions in Dungannon, Omagh or Belfast."

