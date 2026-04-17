Northern Ireland Assembly
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Assembly committee visits public record office to understand more about its role in forthcoming inquiry
Members of the Assembly’s Committee for the Executive Office have visited the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) to understand more about its role in relation to the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill.
The Bill will see the establishment of a formal Inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995. It will also set up a Redress Scheme for the victims and survivors of these institutions.
The visit provided Members with an opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of PRONI’s role in supporting the future work of the Inquiry.
PRONI is expected to play a key role in facilitating access to relevant material. This is likely to include both catalogued and uncatalogued records, as well as closed and sensitive files, which may be requested by the Inquiry using its statutory powers
Paula Bradshaw MLA, Chairperson of the Committee for the Executive Office yesterday said:
“As a Committee we have been working on this piece of draft legislation for a number of months.
“PRONI will have a vital role to play in providing information to the forthcoming Inquiry and we took time to talk to staff and ask about how relevant material would be researched and presented. It was also an opportunity to find out more about PRONI’s ongoing digitisation of records.”
For further information please contact Felicity Templeton at the Assembly’s communications office on 07977 635930 or felicity.templeton@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Committee for the Executive Office completed its scrutiny of the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill at the end of January 2026. The Bill has since moved into the Consideration Stage. See here: Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/assembly-committee-visits-public-record-office-to-understand-more-about-its-role-in-forthcoming-inquiry/
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