Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Assembly Publishes Report of the Review of Alleged Abuse or Inappropriate Behaviour Associated With Jeffrey Donaldson in Parliament Buildings
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Assembly recently said:
“Following the conviction of Jeffrey Donaldson, the Speaker asked the Clerk/Chief Executive to conduct a review to enable any Member or former Member, current or former Assembly or party staff member, or other user of Parliament Buildings to bring forward, in a safe and supported manner, any incidents of abuse or inappropriate behaviour they directly experienced while Jeffrey Donaldson was a Member of the Assembly from 2003 to 2010, or while he was a regular visitor to Parliament Buildings as an MP.
“The Review was launched on 10 July 2026 and included public and internal communications, a dedicated contact route, support arrangements, and searches of relevant Assembly Commission records.
“The Review has now concluded. No reports were received through the dedicated Review contact route and no relevant information was identified through the internal information search. The report therefore concludes that no matter has arisen within the scope of the Review requiring further investigation, referral to the PSNI, or referral to another statutory agency.
“The report is clear that this conclusion is necessarily limited. The absence of reports or relevant records does not determine that no incidents occurred; it means that, within the scope and methodology of the Review, none were reported to the Review and no relevant information was identified.
“The Clerk/Chief Executive has agreed that the report should be published in full, and it is now available on the Assembly website.
“Following publication, the dedicated Review contact route will close. Any subsequent approach received by the Assembly will be handled under Assembly Commission policies and procedures, with urgent referral to the PSNI or another statutory agency where appropriate. Anyone wishing to report a criminal matter should contact the PSNI directly.”
Issued by the Assembly communications office: communications@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes
- Jeffrey Donaldson was a Member of the Assembly (MLA) from 2003 to 2010 and an MP between 1997 and 2024.
- The Review report has been published in full and can be found here: Donaldson Review
- Anyone wishing to report a criminal matter should contact the PSNI directly at 101 or https://www.psni.police.uk/report
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2026-2027/assembly-publishes-report-of-the-review-of-alleged-abuse-or-inappropriate-behaviour-associated-with-jeffrey-donaldson-in-parliament-buildings/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Visitors Car Park temporary closure13/08/2026 13:15:00
The Visitors Car Park will be closed for maintenance from Monday 17 August and will reopen on Wednesday 26 August.
Cross-Community Performers Join Speaker to Mark Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 202630/07/2026 16:15:15
A showcase of traditional tunes, shared culture and cross-community musical collaboration took centre stage at Parliament Buildings yesterday as the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly marked the road to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast.
PAC Cites ‘Persistent Failures’ in Management of £5.2bn IT Projects08/07/2026 11:15:00
An Assembly Committee has delivered a stark warning about persistent systemic weaknesses in the management of major IT projects across the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), which are placing public services and billions of pounds of public money at unnecessary risk.
Assembly’s Committee for the Economy seeks views on Regional Balance Bill07/07/2026 16:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is inviting individuals and organisations to share their views on the Regional Balance Bill.
Committee for Education calls for reform of Relationship and Sexuality Education provision07/07/2026 15:05:00
The Assembly’s Committee for Education has published its recommendations following an inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland.
Economy Committee launches call for evidence on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill06/07/2026 10:10:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is seeking views on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill as part of its scrutiny of the legislation.
Communities Committee Calls For No Further Delay in the Delivery of Anti-Poverty Strategy08/06/2026 16:15:00
The Committee for Communities has called for the updated Anti-Poverty Strategy to be finalised as soon as possible, and has reiterated its commitment towork with the Communities Minister and Department to expedite the process.
Assembly Commission to Change EV Charger Policy05/06/2026 16:15:00
A spokesperson recently commented on the Assembly Commission Changing EV Charger Policy.