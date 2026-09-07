Assembly Publishes Report of the Review of Alleged Abuse or Inappropriate Behaviour Associated With Jeffrey Donaldson in Parliament Buildings

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Assembly recently said:

“Following the conviction of Jeffrey Donaldson, the Speaker asked the Clerk/Chief Executive to conduct a review to enable any Member or former Member, current or former Assembly or party staff member, or other user of Parliament Buildings to bring forward, in a safe and supported manner, any incidents of abuse or inappropriate behaviour they directly experienced while Jeffrey Donaldson was a Member of the Assembly from 2003 to 2010, or while he was a regular visitor to Parliament Buildings as an MP.

“The Review was launched on 10 July 2026 and included public and internal communications, a dedicated contact route, support arrangements, and searches of relevant Assembly Commission records.

“The Review has now concluded. No reports were received through the dedicated Review contact route and no relevant information was identified through the internal information search. The report therefore concludes that no matter has arisen within the scope of the Review requiring further investigation, referral to the PSNI, or referral to another statutory agency.

“The report is clear that this conclusion is necessarily limited. The absence of reports or relevant records does not determine that no incidents occurred; it means that, within the scope and methodology of the Review, none were reported to the Review and no relevant information was identified.

“The Clerk/Chief Executive has agreed that the report should be published in full, and it is now available on the Assembly website.

“Following publication, the dedicated Review contact route will close. Any subsequent approach received by the Assembly will be handled under Assembly Commission policies and procedures, with urgent referral to the PSNI or another statutory agency where appropriate. Anyone wishing to report a criminal matter should contact the PSNI directly.”