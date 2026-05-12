Northern Ireland Assembly
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Assembly Speaker encourages people to ‘take action’ during Mental Health Awareness Week
The Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA, has encouraged people to take positive action to support mental health after hosting an event in Parliament Buildings yesterday (11 May 2026) to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.
The Speaker was joined by Karen Hall, Head of Northern Ireland at the Mental Health Foundation, along with Assembly Members. The event provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health and wellbeing, and to raise awareness of the week‑long campaign organised by the Mental Health Foundation.
This year’s theme, ‘Action’, focuses on the practical steps people can take to improve their own mental health, as well as supporting those around them and within wider society.
The Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA was joined by Karen Hall, Head of Northern Ireland at the Mental Health Foundation, at an event for MLAs in Parliament Buildings to raise awareness of Mental Health Awareness Week. The week-long campaign is encouraging people to take practical action to improve their own mental health, as well as supporting those around them and within wider society.
Speaking after the event, the Speaker yesterday said:
“Mental health is something that affects everyone, whether directly or indirectly, in every walk of life. It is important that we make it normal to talk openly about our mental health so that people are encouraged to seek support when they need it. This week is a reminder that even small actions can make a real difference - to ourselves, to those around us, and in our wider communities. I am pleased to host this event in Parliament Buildings and to support the important work of the Mental Health Foundation in encouraging people to take action and prioritise mental wellbeing.”
Karen Hall, Head of Northern Ireland at the Mental Health Foundation, added:
“Mental Health Awareness Week is an important opportunity to remind people that looking after our mental health is not just about awareness, but about action. Small, everyday steps such as spending time in nature, moving our bodies more, and having good conversations with friends, can help protect our mental wellbeing and build resilience. At the same time, action is also needed at community and societal level to create the conditions for good mental health. We are grateful to the Assembly Speaker for hosting today’s event and for helping to highlight why mental health should be a priority for everyone.”
For more information on Mental Health Awareness Week, visit mentalhealth.org.uk/action.
For any media enquiries, please contact:
Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly.
Email: communications@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to Editors
- Find out more about the Office of the Speaker.
Find out more about the Mental Health Foundation.
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/assembly-speaker-encourages-people-to-take-action-during-mental-health-awareness-week/
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