Assembly’s Committee for the Economy seeks views on Regional Balance Bill

The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is inviting individuals and organisations to share their views on the Regional Balance Bill.

This Private Member’s Bill proposes placing a statutory duty on the Northern Ireland Executive to address regional disparities in economic performance and living standards across Northern Ireland.

The Committee is launching its call for evidence before the Bill reaches its second stage, due to its substantial legislative scrutiny programme in the coming months.

The Committee is encouraging contributions from members of the public, businesses and industry representatives; community and voluntary organisations; local government and public bodies; and academic and policy experts.

If the Bill successfully passes its second stage, the evidence received will play a role in informing the Committee’s scrutiny work, which will include evidence sessions with stakeholders; clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill, and recommendations to the sponsor of the Bill and the Department for the Economy.

Economy Committee Chairperson Philip Brett, MLA, yesterday said:

“The Committee is keen to hear from as wide a range of voices as possible on the Regional Balance Bill. This call for evidence provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to help inform our scrutiny of the Bill and ensure that all perspectives are considered. “The Committee’s decision to bring forward its call for evidence is a practical one, driven by limited timescales and pressure to scrutinise other legislation. This should not be viewed as either endorsement or opposition to the Regional Balance Bill. Notwithstanding this, I would encourage anyone who is interested in the Bill to complete the online consultation.”

How to respond

Responses should be submitted via the Committee’s online consultation platform at https://lk.cmte.fyi/xh02. The deadline for submissions is 22 September 2026.

For any media enquiries, please contact: Maureen Heaney, Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly. Email: maureen.heaney@niassembly.gov.uk or phone: 074 8349 0870.

Notes to Editors