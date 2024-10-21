Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly's Health Committee Takes to the Stage at NICON24
Last week, theAssembly’s Health Committee joined over 600 Health and Social Care Leaders at the Northern Ireland Confederation of Health and Social Care’s Annual Conference (NICON24).
The event which was held in the La Mon Hotel, Belfast provided opportunities for Committee Members to hold discussions with delegates on a range of issues, including; the Reconfiguration Framework, building capacity in communities to manage care and making primary care fit for the future.
Speaking after the conference, the Committee Chairperson Liz Kimmins MLA recently said:
“We were delighted to attend and participate in the NICON24 conference and to meet directly with delegates to talk about the range of urgent issues impacting the NHS and health sector. It was also an opportunity for us through our ‘Help Us Help You’ event to discuss our ongoing work, key priorities and to encourage health care professionals to work with us directly to increase understanding and dialogue and to achieve better outcomes.”
The Committee for Health’s weekly meeting on Thursday 17 October was also held at the conference. Members took evidence from the Minister of Health Mike Nesbitt MLA and the Permanent Secretary Peter May on the Minister’s key priorities, including the Hospital Reconfiguration Framework and the re-launch of Bengoa. The Committee also heard from Matthew Taylor, the Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation on the work of the Confederation and healthcare reform.
Speaking after Thursday’s meeting, the Chairperson said:
“It was important for us to have the Minister of Health and the Permanent Secretary at our meeting particularly in light of the recent re-launch of the Bengoa Report.
“As a Committee we are determined to work with the Minister and his Department to support and scrutinise the formation, funding and delivery of new policy and practical initiatives to rebalance and invigorate the provision of health care here.”
The Chairperson concluded:
“There can be little doubt that the current issues impacting the NHS and the health sector as a whole are monumental, but we do not believe they are insurmountable. We must continue to work together to foster open and honest dialogue in partnership with the NHS and to deliver, via a cross-governmental approach, improved health services and outcomes for us all.”
