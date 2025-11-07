Assent Building Compliance Ltd and associated companies – winding up orders made

Winding-up orders were made against Assent Building Compliance Limited, LB Building Control Limited and Oculus Building Consultancy Limited (“the companies”) on 6 November 2025.

The court appointed the Official Receiver as Liquidator of:

Assent Building Compliance Limited (company number: 05311596)

LB Building Control Limited (company number: 06442788)

Oculus Building Consultancy Limited (company number: 03414863)

The Official Receiver will wind-down the companies in accordance with her statutory duties. The Official Receiver will also inquire into the cause of the companies’ failure and conduct of the current and former directors of all companies.

Important information for customers

We are aware that customers of these companies have been issued with a cancellation notice which includes a link to access documentation.

It has come to our attention that these links will expire on 31 January 2026.

There is no guarantee that access to this documentation will be available after the links expire.

Customers are requested to access these links if they wish to access documentation before the expiration date.

Information for employees

If you are currently in possession of company property, including motor vehicles, IT equipment and similar, please contact the Official Receiver on Assent.Liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk titled “URGENT Company Property”.

You can apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy and other payments if:

you worked for Assent Building Compliance Limited, LB Building Control Limited and Oculus Building Consultancy Limited

you live in England, Scotland or Wales

please note that the Redundancy Payments Service is not available to contractors in this case – information for contractors is available further below.

We have guidance to help explain what to do if you are made redundant. This includes information on:

who is eligible to receive redundancy payments

what redundancy payments you can apply for

How to apply for redundancy payments

The liquidator will give you details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (for example CN12345678).

To contact the liquidator for this information, please email:

Assent.Liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk with the title, “Employee Query”:

The liquidator will ask you for your full name, National Insurance number, date of birth, the company you were employed by and employee number before issuing you with a case reference number.

Once you have the case reference number, you can apply online.

We have information explaining how we calculate and make payments to you.

Paying your claim

On average it takes 12 days to process and pay claims. However, sometimes we need to get additional information which can take a bit of time. We will contact you directly if we need anything further from you. We always try to pay eligible claims within six weeks of receiving the application.

To allow us to deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible, please do not contact us to check the status of your application until after the six weeks have passed.

Getting help with your application for redundancy payments

If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.

When calling, please have your case reference number and National Insurance number to hand.

You can also contact us using our online contact form.

If you need to email us after submitting your claim, only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.

Other support available to you

Information about helping you find work and claim benefits.

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidations of Assent Building Compliance Limited, LB Building Control Limited and Oculus Building Consultancy Limited if:

you have paid the companies in liquidation for goods or services that you have not received

you are a worker or self-employed contractor who provided services to the companies in liquidation

To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money, which you should then email with supporting invoices etc to:

Assent.Liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk with the title “Proof of Debt – (relevant company name)”.

Information for sub-contractors

If you are a sub-contractor of Assent Building Compliance Limited, LB Building Control Limited and Oculus Building Consultancy Limited and are owed money, then you should register as a creditor and will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, which you should then email to: