Assessing the Public Value of Societal Resilience to Disruption

Last week (WC 2nd February 2026) the National Consortium for Societal Resilience issued a report that £1 invested in societal resilience to disasters generates £35.12 of public value.

With Cumbria CVS (Carolyn Otley), and supported by DEFRA/EA CiFR project, they conducted an 18-month study of the UK public value of societal resilience to disruption. They involved 90 people (including affected populations, VCFSE, emergency planners, businesses) and reviewed countless government/NGO reports. Together, these informed and reviewed a Social Return on Investment Analysis.

They found that, £1 invested in societal resilience to disruption in the UK generates £35.12 of public value (when disruptions occur every 5 years). Of course, the full value of societal resilience lies beyond only financial savings if a disruption hits.

£35.12 of public value may help you argue for sustained investment in building societal resilience. The report provides the methodology for how an investment in societal resilience will pay back 35 times over.

Two highlights …

For community resilience groups – investing £5,000 in such groups brings £176,000 of public value. Main savings are from lessening the need for recovery/cleanup and the remediation of community buildings and spaces.

For government – investing £50,000 in staff time to support societal resilience saves government £917,000 and saves society £1.75m if a disruption hits within 5 years. Main savings are from lessening economic impacts, injury, psycho-social losses.

The report is downloadable as a 2-page summary and a 60-page description of the methodology and findings.

