Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Assessment of the UK’s national geospatial data published
The Geospatial Commission delivers an assessment of the current state of the UK’s public sector geospatial data.
Today the Geospatial Commission has published an assessment of the UK’s geospatial data. The data is assessed against the FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable) principles.
FAIR is an internationally applied framework to structure and communicate data improvements and the report covers how FAIR is being adopted for the UK’s geospatial data held by the Geospatial Commission’s six Partner Bodies (British Geological Survey, Coal Authority, UK Hydrographic Office, HM Land Registry, Ordnance Survey and Valuation Office Agency).
Independent Commissioner of the Geospatial Commission, Kru Desai, said:
The UK has some of the best geospatial data in the world, and we have found much to celebrate. But we have not shied away from calling out where improvement is needed to bring the greatest overall benefit for the UK. The FAIR principles need to be applied more consistently, and we need a shift in culture and capabilities if the UK is to unlock the power of location.
Geospatial data is fast becoming one of the most important tools for understanding and acting on the challenges of our modern world. Across the globe, a country’s location data capability will soon be a key factor in its competitiveness and quality of life.
The government has published a National Data Strategy and a UK Geospatial Strategy with targeted interventions to unlock significant economic, social and environmental value. To deliver the benefits of these strategies, data needs to be Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable (FAIR).
Our assessment has revealed that there is a wide adoption of FAIR principles to UK geospatial data and overall it is adequate for its current use. But there remain wider and systemic challenges to address, particularly where geospatial data needs to be better integrated to support emerging and future challenges.
John Kimmance, Managing Director, Ordnance Survey (OS) National Mapping Services, said:
It is so important that we continuously improve how customers find, access and use geospatial data. We are proud to be working with the Geospatial Commission to ensure that the foundations of geospatial in Britain are fit for purpose.
The Geospatial Commission will work with partners to agree a Code of Practice for the implementation of FAIR data. The new Code of Practice will embrace the diversity of the geospatial market to ensure that, for UK geospatial data, FAIR is transparently and consistently applied.
Peter Sparkes, Chief Executive, UK Hydrographic Office, said:
We welcome the report and look forward to continuing to take a leading role in ensuring common, international principles are applied to optimise the use, management and governance of our national marine geospatial data assets, in support of safe, secure and thriving oceans.
Simon Hayes, Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar, HM Land Registry, said:
We are pleased to be working with the Geospatial Commission and other Partner Bodies to ensure that FAIR principles are recognised and implemented as widely as possible across the UK geospatial sector. We are continuously refining our popular portfolio of land and property datasets in alignment with these principles, to help our customers to reuse them effectively.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/assessment-of-the-uks-national-geospatial-data-published
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
MoJ creating more than 2,000 jobs across England and Wales to spread opportunity02/02/2022 12:27:00
Seven new regional Ministry of Justice (MoJ) offices will be opened across England and Wales, the Deputy Prime Minister has announced as the Government continues to level up communities.
Building a cyber-resilient public sector27/01/2022 11:43:00
Speech given recently (25 January 2022) by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay on the launch of the Government Cyber Security Strategy.
First ever Government Cyber Security Strategy to step up Britain’s defence and resilience25/01/2022 11:15:00
Britain’s public services will be strengthened to further protect them from the risk of being shut down by hostile cyber threats, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will say today.
COP President Alok Sharma outlines Presidency aims for the coming year25/01/2022 09:20:00
Mr Sharma's speech given yesterday at Chatham House as we build on the success and commitments made in Glasgow.
COP26 President warns Glasgow Climate Pact will remain words on a page unless countries deliver on their promises24/01/2022 15:10:00
COP26 President Alok Sharma is to deliver a major speech at Chatham House setting out the UK’s priorities for its COP Presidency year.
Civil servants to lead the way in returning to offices24/01/2022 09:20:00
Cabinet Office Minister calls for Government departments to accelerate the return to office based working to boost staff collaboration and help support local businesses.
Wales Veterans Commissioner launched in new UK Government Veterans Strategy Action Plan19/01/2022 16:20:00
The UK Government has announced that a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year.
Government launches review into treatment of LGBT veterans19/01/2022 15:20:00
The government has launched a review into the impact of the pre-2000 ban on homosexual personnel in the military.