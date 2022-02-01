Association for Project Management launches APM Mentoring

Association for Project Management (APM) has launched APM Mentoring, its latest online member exclusive benefit that will support the professional development of its members and enable the sharing of a diverse range of knowledge and experience across the profession.

The online mentoring programme sees project professionals from across different industry sectors connect with fellow project practitioners from its community of members, with mentors sharing their invaluable experience and knowledge. Hundreds of professionals have already expressed their interest in becoming a mentor, reverse mentor, or mentee.

APM members can join them or find out more by visiting the mentoring area on APM Community, and further information is also available for non-members here.

The initiative has been launched in addition to the newly-updated APM Competence Framework, to support project professionals through their career journey, alongside the organisation’s current formal offering of professional qualifications, training and chartership.

Mentoring is a valuable experience for all professionals, no matter where they are on the career ladder. For those just starting out, it offers guidance, advice and support. For those in the middle stages, it offers a sounding board on progression, promotion and work-related challenges. For those in the latter stages, it’s a rewarding way to give back to the profession, share career lessons and hear fresh perspectives.

Professor Adam Boddison, chief executive of APM, yesterday said:

“We are really excited to launch our new mentoring programme for members and to see the value it will bring in improving skills, knowledge and development. Whether you are going to be a mentor, mentee or reverse mentor, the programme offers the opportunity to make professional connections and gain invaluable support and guidance on the mentoring process.”

Commenting on the benefits of having a mentor, James Pearce, Portfolio Analyst at Rolls-Royce, reflected on his own experience, saying:

“Having a mentor has been hugely important to me, providing me with a sounding board to bounce my ideas off, and giving me guidance and a steer on direction in the early stages of my career. My mentor has given me an objective viewpoint and overall strategic view of how to prioritise work. The greatest benefits have been the interpersonal skills and confidence I’ve been able to develop. My mentor has also given me the drive and awareness to consider my career in the longer term.”

The APM mentoring programme is available to fee-paying individual members and Honorary Fellows.

