Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Association for Project Management launches APM Mentoring
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched APM Mentoring, its latest online member exclusive benefit that will support the professional development of its members and enable the sharing of a diverse range of knowledge and experience across the profession.
The online mentoring programme sees project professionals from across different industry sectors connect with fellow project practitioners from its community of members, with mentors sharing their invaluable experience and knowledge. Hundreds of professionals have already expressed their interest in becoming a mentor, reverse mentor, or mentee.
APM members can join them or find out more by visiting the mentoring area on APM Community, and further information is also available for non-members here.
The initiative has been launched in addition to the newly-updated APM Competence Framework, to support project professionals through their career journey, alongside the organisation’s current formal offering of professional qualifications, training and chartership.
Mentoring is a valuable experience for all professionals, no matter where they are on the career ladder. For those just starting out, it offers guidance, advice and support. For those in the middle stages, it offers a sounding board on progression, promotion and work-related challenges. For those in the latter stages, it’s a rewarding way to give back to the profession, share career lessons and hear fresh perspectives.
Professor Adam Boddison, chief executive of APM, yesterday said:
“We are really excited to launch our new mentoring programme for members and to see the value it will bring in improving skills, knowledge and development. Whether you are going to be a mentor, mentee or reverse mentor, the programme offers the opportunity to make professional connections and gain invaluable support and guidance on the mentoring process.”
Commenting on the benefits of having a mentor, James Pearce, Portfolio Analyst at Rolls-Royce, reflected on his own experience, saying:
“Having a mentor has been hugely important to me, providing me with a sounding board to bounce my ideas off, and giving me guidance and a steer on direction in the early stages of my career. My mentor has given me an objective viewpoint and overall strategic view of how to prioritise work. The greatest benefits have been the interpersonal skills and confidence I’ve been able to develop. My mentor has also given me the drive and awareness to consider my career in the longer term.”
The APM mentoring programme is available to fee-paying individual members and Honorary Fellows. Further information is available here
Access to APM’s mentoring programme is one of the many benefits that members receive. If you’d like to join APM’s community of over 35,000 individual members, there’s a membership grade designed for you.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/association-for-project-management-launches-apm-mentoring/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM Volunteering - ways to get involved webinar31/01/2022 16:20:00
Enlist, offer, present oneself, chip in, sign up. These are exactly what volunteering is: a fantastic opportunity to step into a role which you may not be able to do otherwise, meet people you would not have met otherwise, think and discuss things that you would not have discussed otherwise!
How chartered status can boost your career as a project professional, part 231/01/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: James Elliott, 28 Jan 2022.
How we kept our construction project going during national lockdowns28/01/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Stuart Humphries, 27 Jan 2022.
Peoples’ stories shine new light on sustainability agenda in APM-funded research27/01/2022 16:20:00
The workplace stories and work-related identities of project professionals play an important role in their desire to achieve sustainability goals, new research has shown.
How to give back to the project profession27/01/2022 12:43:00
Blog posted by: Russel Jamieson, 25 Jan 2022.
Project management without data and understanding data, is just winging it25/01/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Martin Paver, 24 Jan 2022.
The value of upskilling: An intern’s perspective24/01/2022 16:20:00
APM recently shared the stories of Megan Stewart and Alex McGlynn, two participants in an internship programme run by IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry.
Brexit two years on: Over 75 per cent of project managers have concerns24/01/2022 13:20:00
Research by Association for Project Management (APM) has found over three quarters of project professionals still have concerns about Brexit’s impact on projects, with increased costs, disruptions and shortages among the main sources of worry.