Minister calls for right to work pilot in Scotland

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart has called for the UK Government to consider a pilot proposal in Scotland which would give people seeking asylum the right to work in some parts of Scotland.

The Scottish Right to Work Pilot Proposal proposes a number of changes to current UK policy, including enabling the right to work from six months instead of twelve months, and removing restrictions on the types of work they can undertake. Additionally, those on the pilot would have access to support around key topics such as employability and language learning.

A report from the Scottish Government’s independent Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population, published in December 2023, shows that granting people who are seeking asylum the right to work at an earlier stage could improve their wellbeing and integration, reduce their risk of exploitation, and have longer-term benefits to our economy and public service delivery.

Ms Stewart said:

“Scotland has a long history of welcoming refugees and people seeking asylum. We believe that giving people seeking asylum the right to work from an earlier point can have a positive impact on them, their families and our communities. This means that following a positive decision they will be better equipped to support themselves and their families.

“These measures would also enable asylum seekers to integrate more quickly, making a positive contribution to our workforce and economy by reducing the cost and demand on our public services. We ask that the Home Office engages with us to take forward this pilot proposal, in collaboration with our partners.”

Background

Scottish Asylum Right to Work Proposal - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Asylum seeker rights: Letter to UK Government - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

In December 2023, the Scottish Government’s independent Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population published the report Asylum Seekers - extending the right to work: evaluation, analysis, and policy options.