At your disposal: an interactive look at ORR’s land disposal decisions
A little known but vital role that ORR carries out is overseeing Network Rail’s sale of land it owns.
As the regulator, we assess any proposed ‘land disposal’ from Network Rail. This is to ensure that any land in which Network Rail has an interest, and which may be important to the continuing operation and future development of the network, and services relating to railways, is not disposed of against the public interest.
It is set out in Network Rail's network licence (condition 17) that the company must seek our consent for any disposal not covered by a general consent.
We then consult on the proposals and decide to either grant or a refuse consent within two months of Network Rail’s application.
Since 2002 we have considered over 370 requests, and you can now view our decisions in our interactive map and dashboard. This shows you location, our decision, prior use of the site and proposed development.
The map will be kept updated with any future land disposal requests.
