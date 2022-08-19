Welsh Government
Atherton Bikes take the Hardline to success
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething visited Atherton Bikes, Machynlleth to hear about their success since the bike manufacturing company was established in 2019.
Atherton Bikes launched their bike brand in 2019, Since then they have won 3 World Cups and numerous World Cup podiums, sold more than 170 bikes to customers in 16 countries and have just launched their direct-to-consumer sales website with two key mountain bike products available as well as a range of merchandise.
Their first product the AM.150 recently won Enduro Magazine trail bike of the year award which is a fantastic achievement just 2 years into production.
Atherton Bikes is a collaboration between the Athertons, the most awarded family in the history of mountain -biking and a team of engineers from the forefront of composites technology.
Siblings Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton have dominated the sport for years and between them they hold 49 World Cups, 8 World Championships and 7 World Cup Overalls. They teamed up with a group of passionate mountain-bikers who bring cutting-edge expertise from aerospace and F1 as well as Piers Linney (BBC Dragon’s Den, Shark Tank) who brings business expertise.
During his visit, the Economy Minister had the opportunity to see the main processes involved in building these high spec bikes with additive manufacturing and to see the team’s next product, which has just been pre- released - the AM.130 - ( a trail bike) which will launch to the general public later this month. In characteristic trail-blazing fashion the Minister saw how the Athertons have turned their back on traditional manufacturing methods and Far East production introducing “additive manufacturing” (3d printing in titanium) to the mountain bike industry.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday said:
It’s been fantastic to see the growth and success of this company in such a short space of time. Their passion for what they do has certainly played a huge role in their achievements, and their cutting-edge technology is bringing something new to the mountain bike industry. I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support the development of the business and that they’ve been awarded a SMART Cymru R&D grant for the development of a new bike concept. I wish the team well for the future.
Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton are globally recognised as Mountain-biking visionaries, constantly pushing the boundaries of the sport.
Their passion for their sport is matched by a deep love for their adopted homeland and a drive to bring wealth and employment to the Machynlleth area. Oldest brother Dan is the creator of Red Bull Hardline “the world’s hardest downhill race” which is now in its 8th year at Dinas Mawddwy as well as Dyfi Bike Park which draws over 500 riders a week from all over the UK. When the family started Atherton Bikes, manufacturing high-quality, perfect-fit mountain bikes it was only natural that they would base their facility in Machynlleth.
Dan Brown CEO of Atherton Bikes yesterday said
When we started our company it was important to us to do things our own way, and one of the key elements of our vision has been to re-shore manufacturing with all the sustainability and quality control benefits that local production brings. We are very grateful for the support of the Welsh Government and proud to be based in Machynlleth, an area with a strong mountain-bike heritage.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/atherton-bikes-take-hardline-success
