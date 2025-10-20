Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Atos employees join the DPA to put devices back to work
A spare laptop is more than old kit. In the right hands it becomes a way back into everyday life – homework finished on time, job applications submitted, GP portals accessed, families kept in touch. The difference is a working device.
Atos has partnered with the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) to launch an Employee Device Donation Programme across its Glasgow, Birmingham and London offices. Employees are being invited to donate laptops, tablets and phones they no longer use. Each device is handled by a trusted IT asset disposal partner certified to the ADISA standard, refurbished to a high specification, and redistributed through the DPA to people who are ready to learn, work and connect but lack the means.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said “Across the UK, countless devices sit idle while millions of people remain disconnected. This initiative bridges that gap by turning surplus technology into meaningful change. It is a practical, secure way to support digital inclusion – and a reminder that small actions, taken together, can unlock opportunity for those who need it most.”
Vicki Evans, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Atos UK&I, added that “For the millions still excluded from digital access, this programme is a step toward closing the gap and a vital opportunity to raise awareness of the persistent inequalities that prevent full participation in our digital society.”
The partnership is practical by design: easy for employees to take part in, secure end-to-end, and focused on getting reliable devices back into use. It reduces waste and widens access, turning unwanted devices that might have sat idle into tools that matter from the moment they are switched on again.
Turning unwanted devices into lasting impact
Every organisation holds the power to make digital access possible. By launching your own Employee Device Donation Programme, you can transform unused laptops, tablets and phones into tools for education, work and connection.
To explore how your organisation can get involved, contact hello@digitalpovertyalliance.com.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/atos-employees-join-the-dpa-to-put-devices-back-to-work/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Digital ID: What it means for the digitally excluded06/10/2025 13:10:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit.
DPA named key partner of Scotland’s Digital Inclusion Alliance25/09/2025 12:10:00
In Scotland, digital exclusion is still shaping lives in ways that often go unseen.
Tech4YoungCarers Expands to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes19/09/2025 15:10:00
Young carers often carry responsibilities that shape every part of their daily lives. Alongside school or work, they manage the complex demands of caring for a family member – a commitment that can leave little time, space, or resource for their own development.
End Digital Poverty Day12/09/2025 17:15:00
Across the UK today, digital exclusion takes centre stage. The third annual End Digital Poverty Day, led by the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), has become the national moment when attention converges on the scale of the divide – and, crucially, on the solutions already proving that change is possible.
Kensington and Chelsea joins the next phase of Tech4Communities11/09/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has launched the next phase of Tech4Communities – ensuring that unused technology donated by local people is refurbished and returned to neighbours who need it most.
End Digital Poverty Day: How to Get Involved29/08/2025 14:20:00
On Friday 12 September, communities across the UK will come together for End Digital Poverty Day – a national moment to highlight the urgent need to close the digital divide.
Broadband social tariffs: why millions are still missing out29/08/2025 12:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has released a new policy brief exposing critical flaws in broadband social tariffs – measures intended to make internet access affordable for low-income households.
Tech4Communities launches in Gateshead: Local delivery, national expertise21/08/2025 16:20:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched Tech4Communities in Gateshead, opening 16 public drop-off points where individuals and small businesses can donate unused laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Each device will be securely wiped, professionally refurbished, and distributed to residents who currently face barriers to digital access.
What the public sector throws away, the public still needs19/08/2025 14:20:00
Last year, public sector organisations across Wales took more than 22,000 laptops and phones out of service. Just 3,144 were donated for reuse. The remaining 17,633 were incinerated, landfilled, lost, damaged or written off.