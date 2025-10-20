Atos employees join the DPA to put devices back to work

A spare laptop is more than old kit. In the right hands it becomes a way back into everyday life – homework finished on time, job applications submitted, GP portals accessed, families kept in touch. The difference is a working device.

Atos has partnered with the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) to launch an Employee Device Donation Programme across its Glasgow, Birmingham and London offices. Employees are being invited to donate laptops, tablets and phones they no longer use. Each device is handled by a trusted IT asset disposal partner certified to the ADISA standard, refurbished to a high specification, and redistributed through the DPA to people who are ready to learn, work and connect but lack the means.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said “Across the UK, countless devices sit idle while millions of people remain disconnected. This initiative bridges that gap by turning surplus technology into meaningful change. It is a practical, secure way to support digital inclusion – and a reminder that small actions, taken together, can unlock opportunity for those who need it most.”

Vicki Evans, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Atos UK&I, added that “For the millions still excluded from digital access, this programme is a step toward closing the gap and a vital opportunity to raise awareness of the persistent inequalities that prevent full participation in our digital society.”

The partnership is practical by design: easy for employees to take part in, secure end-to-end, and focused on getting reliable devices back into use. It reduces waste and widens access, turning unwanted devices that might have sat idle into tools that matter from the moment they are switched on again.

Turning unwanted devices into lasting impact

Every organisation holds the power to make digital access possible. By launching your own Employee Device Donation Programme, you can transform unused laptops, tablets and phones into tools for education, work and connection.

To explore how your organisation can get involved, contact hello@digitalpovertyalliance.com.