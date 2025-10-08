Chatham House
|Printable version
Attacks on ‘drug boats’ are pushing the US away from the consensus on the rules of international law
EXPERT COMMENT
Self-defence, terrorism and a state of conflict have all been invoked as justification for attacks on the high seas. None are convincing.
On Friday 3 October, the US government confirmed that it had destroyed another boat allegedly involved in drugs trafficking on the high seas off the coast of Venezuela – the fourth such US strike since September. The US stated that four individuals were killed.
Interference with and certainly attacks against foreign-flag shipping in international waters by military force, are in principle unlawful, unless a legal justification – an exception to the rule – can be produced. In a letter to Congress of 4 September, US President Donald Trump attempted to do so by invoking the right to self-defence.
President Trump claims that tens of thousands of Americans have been killed because of drugs trafficking, and that attacks on boats like those of 3 October therefore constitute self-defence. However, Article 51 of the UN Charter on self-defence requires an ‘armed attack,’ in order to trigger the right to an armed response.
A non-state actor, like a terror organization, can commit such an armed attack, if the consequences are the same as would result from an onslaught by regular military forces. The destruction of the World Trade Centre in September 2001, with the loss of over 3000 lives, would qualify.
On the other hand, shipping drugs or supplying them to willing customers clearly does not constitute an armed attack. Self-defence is therefore not available as justification for the US strikes. Instead, drug smuggling is clearly a matter for border control and law enforcement, along with steps to reduce domestic demand.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/attacks-drug-boats-are-pushing-us-away-consensus-rules-international-law
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The TikTok transfer raises worrying questions for allies like the UK07/10/2025 09:20:00
The US takeover may allay fears of Chinese influence in the US. But it sends a worrying signal to allies who are increasingly dependent on US technology.
The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government06/10/2025 09:20:00
A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.
A ‘Drone Wall’ is needed for Europe to defend against a new threat03/10/2025 13:10:00
The international reach of drones means that cooperation across Europe is essential to implement counter-drone measures against a hostile state or terrorist attacks.
Europe and Taiwan should cooperate to navigate an uncertain world03/10/2025 09:20:00
Through deeper ‘officially unofficial’ partnerships Taipei and European countries can learn from each other and build resilience in an era of US-China rivalry.
Africa must strengthen continental unity to boost its global influence02/10/2025 14:20:00
Greater representation is a necessary step for boosting Africa’s global influence, but inclusion alone is not enough. Going beyond symbolism requires stronger continental unity and strategic alignment.
Libya shows ‘smash the gangs’ is not always a useful slogan on migration policy01/10/2025 09:20:00
A political, as well as a criminal justice based approach, is required for an effective UK policy.
Trump’s policies and actions pose serious risks to corporate America29/09/2025 12:20:00
US democratic backsliding and diminished support for global norms may undermine investor confidence in the US and affect the ability of American companies to do business abroad.
Recognition of Palestine can be more than symbolic if Europe and Gulf states remain aligned29/09/2025 09:20:00
European countries like France are seeking a more assertive Middle East policy. Gulf countries have new unity after Israel’s strikes on Doha. Together they might yet progress Palestinian statehood.
A new international order is forming. Will China make it ‘green’?26/09/2025 16:20:00
China’s new climate plan announced at the UN General Assembly has a disappointing headline target – but Beijing is likely to over-deliver, and it’s in its interest to place low-carbon development at the centre of its push for a new international order.