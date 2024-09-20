Chatham House
|Printable version
Attacks on Hezbollah pagers will not improve Israel’s situation on its border with Lebanon
EXPERT COMMENT
Visiting Israel and the Lebanon border on Monday, I am struck by how far off peace seems, and how dangerous the confrontation with Hezbollah remains a year after 7 October.
Paging devices used by Hezbollah forces in Lebanon and Syria exploded near-simultaneously on 17 September, leaving at least nine dead and 2800 injured according to local reports. This is widely assumed to be the work of Israel. If so, the scale of the attack, as well as its theatrical nature, could be seen as a bid by Israel’s military and intelligence forces to repair their reputation, left in tatters following the 7 October Hamas attacks.
It could also represent an attempt by Israel to address the problem of its northern border. Visiting the area this week, I have seen the effects of the continual exchanges of rocket and missile attacks, which have led to 60,000 people being evacuated from Israeli towns. According to reports, Lebanese villages have also been evacuated as a result of the fighting.
Perhaps intended as a signal to Hezbollah (and its supporter Iran) to back off, the pager attacks will not enable Israel’s government to return residents to their homes. On the contrary, the attacks risk escalating the simmering conflict on the northern border into the regional war that the US and many of Israel’s neighbours have worked hard to avoid.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/09/attacks-hezbollah-pagers-will-not-improve-israels-situation-its-border-lebanon
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The war in Sudan is intensifying. Coordinated pressure is needed to prevent the country’s fragmentation19/09/2024 12:20:00
International cooperation is needed to deliver civilian protection, scale up humanitarian assistance, leverage the influence of regional actors, and give Sudanese civilians a role in the peace process.
Austerity measures are on trial in Sri Lanka’s first election since its economic collapse18/09/2024 09:20:00
The economy will be the key issue for voters in Sri Lanka’s upcoming presidential election, set against a backdrop of geopolitical rivalry.
Trump’s plans invite environmental disaster. Harris takes climate change seriously, but lacks detail17/09/2024 10:10:10
The outcome of the US election is consequential for the global climate agenda, through its potential impact on environmental governance and perhaps more importantly, its consequences for global trade and tensions.
US dollar dominance is both a cause and a consequence of US power16/09/2024 12:20:00
Although many countries would like to see an alternative to the US dollar, its dominance is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.
The US election will take place in a polluted information space13/09/2024 12:20:00
Relations between big tech, policymakers and the online accountability community have become hostile and politicized, degrading efforts to combat disinformation.
Mario Draghi’s competitiveness report sets a political test for the EU12/09/2024 12:20:00
Stark recommendations in the report risk being thwarted by a European leadership vacuum – and a lacking sense of urgency.
More and more cases on war and genocide are being litigated at the ICJ05/09/2024 12:20:00
States providing military assistance should take note.
Why brute force will not end Pakistan’s Balochistan insurgency04/09/2024 10:20:10
A heavy-handed security response to what is widely judged to be a political crisis would be a clear indication that lessons from the past have not been learned.