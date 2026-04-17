Attacks on international shipping in the Gulf have been deeply damaging for the world: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on the use of the veto.

The United Kingdom was grateful to Bahrain for its leadership in bringing forward this draft resolution, and for its constructive, good-faith efforts to build consensus across the Council on an issue of critical importance to international peace and security.

We regret that the draft resolution was vetoed.

Madam President, navigational rights and freedoms are a cornerstone of the global economy.

Attacks on international shipping in the Gulf have been deeply damaging for the world, blocking vital exports of fertilizer, liquified natural gas, and jet fuel, with economic and humanitarian consequences for communities the world over.

Iran does not have the right to unlawfully impede transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

We call for full respect for fundamental navigational rights and freedoms, as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and customary international law.

We reiterate our condemnation of Iran’s reckless attacks against the region.

We remain profoundly concerned by Iran’s continued destabilising activities, including threats to maritime security and actions that risk further escalation in an already fragile region.

Our priority remains supporting regional stability and a lasting end to this conflict.

We welcome the ceasefire and the talks between the US and Iran.

We will continue to work with all partners to encourage a lasting and sustainable resolution to the conflict and the full, immediate, and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including the rejection of tolls on vessels which seek to pass through.

The United Kingdom has already convened more than 40 countries who share our aim to restore navigational rights and freedoms.

Tomorrow, the UK and France will co-host a leader-level Summit to advance a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends.

Russia and China’s vetoes do not diminish the importance of this issue, nor our collective responsibility to address it.

We will continue to work in the Security Council and beyond to support long-term stability in the region and the maintenance of international peace and security.