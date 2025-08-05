Scottish Government
Attainment rises across the board
147,000 young people receive their SQA results.
The number of students achieving passes at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level, as well as in vocational and technical courses, has increased across Scotland this year.
The poverty-related attainment gap has also narrowed at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level over the 2024-25 academic year, according to the results data published by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
The number of pupils and students achieving passes in vocational and technical qualifications and awards, such as construction, hospitality and business, has reached a record high of 110,380 – this represents a year-on-year increase of 22.6% compared to 2024.
The pass rate for National 5 and Highers is also up, when compared to both last year and the pre-pandemic set of results, back in 2019, while the total number of Higher entries passed the landmark 200,000 level for the first time since Curriculum for Excellence was introduced in 2010.
