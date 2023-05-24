Attorney General's Office
Attorney confirms progress to implement Calvert-Smith review recommendations
The Attorney General has updated Parliament that significant action has been taken across all 11 of Sir David’s recommendations.
The Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP said:
Last November I updated Parliament confirming that the SFO had made significant progress in delivering nine of Sir David Calvert-Smith’s recommendations following his independent enquiry into the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the Unaoil case.
Today I am pleased to announce that significant action has been taken across all 11 of Sir David’s recommendations, with further activity planned.
HMCPSI have verified that positive progress has been made and the Chief Inspector has kindly agreed to consider my invitation to carry out a further inspection to assess whether the SFO’s actions have been effective.
The Director of the SFO and her team are now focused on embedding the changes that have been made and monitoring their effectiveness.
Delivering what has been promised remains one of my key priorities, ensuring the SFO can continue to carry out their important mission of tackling the scourge of serious financial crime.
The Attorney General laid a Written Ministerial Statement to Parliament today and the AGO has also published a detailed progress update.
The SFO has also published an update on its progress to date against the recommendations set out in Brian Altman KC’s independent review of R. v Woods & Marshall.
