Attorney General's Office
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Attorney General and Solicitor General sworn in to their roles as Law Officers
The Rt Hon Ellie Reeves KC MP has been sworn in as Attorney General and Andy Slaughter MP has been sworn in as Solicitor General.
The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP and the Solicitor General, Andy Slaughter MP were yesterday sworn in to their roles as Law Officers at the Royal Courts of Justice.
The ceremony followed their appointments in July earlier this year. The Rt Hon Alex Norris MP was also sworn in as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP yesterday said:
It is an honour to be sworn in as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland. My career both as a lawyer and now in government has shown me just how important it is that the legal profession is open to everyone, whatever their background, and this is a cause I will champion throughout my time in this role.
Building on the work I was proud to lead as Solicitor General, tackling violence against women and girls remains my top priority.
I look forward to working alongside Andy Slaughter MP on our shared mission to uphold the rule of law and strengthen confidence in our criminal justice system.
The Solicitor General Andy Slaughter MP yesterday said:
It is a privilege to be sworn in as Solicitor General, an important role in our constitution, bridging law and government to ensure good governance.
As Chair of the Justice Select Committee, I saw first-hand the pressures facing our justice system. I now look forward to working with the Attorney General to tackle these challenges directly, and to ensure our justice system commands the public’s confidence.
The Solicitor General Andy Slaughter MP (right) with Lady Chief Justice, The Right Honourable the Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill (left)
Notes to Editors:
- The Attorney General is the Government’s chief legal advisor and also attends Cabinet. As well as providing advice to government, the Law Officers (the Attorney General and Solicitor General) superintend the Law Officers’ Departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service, Serious Fraud Office, Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.
- The Law Officers carry out a number of public interest functions. These include referrals to the Court of Appeal to review sentences under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, taking legal action against people who are in contempt of court, and providing consent to prosecute offences.
- The Rt Hon Ellie Reeves KC MP was appointed Attorney General on 20 July 2026.
- Andy Slaughter MP was appointed Solicitor General on 21 July 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/attorney-general-and-solicitor-general-sworn-in-to-their-roles-as-law-officers-today
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