Attorney General celebrates prosecuting excellence
The Insolvency Service and Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been recognised for their prosecuting excellence by the Attorney General.
The Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP has announced the winners of the Prosecution Team and Prosecutor of the Year Awards 2023.
Ian Whittaker, Senior Lawyer for the Insolvency Service has been awarded Prosecutor of the Year and SFO’s Glencore team won Prosecution Team of the Year.
The Attorney General said:
Prosecutors perform a vital role, from tackling serious economic crime and convicting violent offenders, to protecting us from unsafe food or pollution.
All the entries were outstanding, and the winners clearly showcased prosecuting excellence. Ian Whittaker increased public confidence through his work on a complex investigation of national and international importance, while the Serious Fraud Office exposed substantial bribes paid to maximise profits when they convicted Glencore.
Prosecutors work on a huge variety of complex and sensitive cases, and I’d like to congratulate all the nominees for their excellent work, which benefits us all and increases public trust.
The awards were open to prosecutors and teams who are members of the Whitehall Prosecutors’ Group and signatories to the 2009 Prosecutor’s Convention, including the Environment Agency, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Attorney General’s Office.
Entries were asked to focus on one significant, complex, or sensitive case or an effective ongoing relationship between one or more signatories.
In 2022, the SFO secured the conviction of Glencore for seven counts of bribery, after the company admitted paying bribes to access oil and generate illicit profit across its operations in Africa.
Glencore paid £280,965,092.95 million (over 400 million USD) including a fine, a confiscation order for the profit it obtained from bribes, and the SFO’s costs.
The total amount the company paid (£280 million) is the highest ever ordered in a corporate criminal conviction. This case was also the first time a company was convicted for substantive bribery offences, meaning for authorising bribery and not only failing to prevent it.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), said:
Our Glencore prosecution resulted in the biggest fine ever ordered in a corporate criminal conviction – inflicting a £280 million penalty on the company for its actions.
The SFO’s unique and expert skillset comprising prosecutors, investigators, forensic accountants and digital specialists, was integral to the success of this case. It’s great that the team have been recognised today – I congratulate them.
Ian Whittaker of the Insolvency Service said:
I am very pleased to have been chosen for this award, and am very grateful to the Attorney General for recognising the part I have played in helping the Insolvency Service to apply the law and deliver high quality public services which are striving to meet our aims of helping to deliver economic confidence and keep the UK a safe and desirable place to do business.
