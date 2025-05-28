Attorney General celebrates UK-Irish relations during visit

The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC visited Dublin where he engaged with the Irish legal community and government ministers to strengthen UK-Irish relations.

The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC travelled to Dublin where he met with his counterpart, Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The two Attorneys General spoke about the UK and Ireland’s close geography, shared culture, and joint commitment to the rule of law.

Over the two-day trip, between 22 and 23 May 2025, the Attorney also met with the Irish Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan.

Lord Hermer KC held meetings with leading Irish legal figures, including the President of High Court David Barniville and representatives from the Irish Supreme Court, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Director General of Law Society of Ireland, and Chairperson of Bar Council of Ireland’s Public Affairs Committee.

Attorney General Lord Hermer KC and Deputy Head of Mission, Dublin, Elin Burns.

The Attorney also engaged with the Irish legal professions with a reception at the King’s Inns – Ireland’s oldest law school – and a visit to Four Courts, home to the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, High Court, and the Dublin Circuit Court.

