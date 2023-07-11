Attorney General delivers speech on the Rule of Law

The Attorney General delivered a key note speech to the Institute of Government on the Rule of Law and effective government.

On Monday 10 July, the Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP delivered a speech to the Institute for Government titled ‘The Rule of Law and Effective Government’

Introduction

I am delighted to be invited to speak to the Institute for Government on one of the fundamental principles of our constitutional democracy, the rule of law.

The Institute for Government undertakes important work to make the UK government more effective through research, open discussion, and fresh thinking.

As a former Government lawyer and public servant, I very much respect the work of the Institute of Government with its aim of promoting better and more effective government in its wider sense.

I spent my career in public law; with 17-years in what is now the Government Legal Department. During this time, and my time in Parliament, I hope that I have learned a little about better and effective government.

I have been fortunate to work with some extraordinary people who moved this debate on. Lord (Simon) Brown of Eaton – under – Heywood whose death we mourn was at the forefront of this.

In particular, I have learned about the important contribution that each of the arms of State – Parliament, Ministers, the courts - makes. Government is always at its best and most efficient when each arm of the State has a respectful relationship with the others.

Like all long-term relationships - and it has been a long one - it isn’t always easy going. It is the relationships founded on respect and trust that survive. A healthy relationship isn’t just good for the parents - and there are three of them we’re discussing here – it is good for the wider family. Respectful relationships are also good for the people to whom we bear a weighty responsibility. We need to be good guardians of our democracy and democratic institutions.

So, what does a grown-up and respectful relationship look like? This is where government and the other arms of the state work together, with respect for each other and each other’s respective roles, to provide people with sufficient clarity, certainty, and predictability so that they can regulate their behaviour, and plan ahead. In turn, this contributes to the economic and social wellbeing of the country.

Clarity, certainty and predictability are all qualities not only of effective government but the rule of law itself.

I want to recognise the importance of the rule of law and the role each branch of the state has to play in upholding it and ensuring effective government. I will then explore how recent judgments of our domestic courts reveal the workings of this relationship and when the relationship works best.

Click here for the full press release