Attorney General launches prosecution awards

Legal awards to celebrate the vital and important work of prosecutors has been launched, the Attorney General has announced.

The Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP is inviting nominations for the Prosecution Team and Prosecutor of the Year Awards.

The awards are open to prosecutors and teams who are members of the Whitehall Prosecutors’ Group and signatories to the 2009 Prosecutor’s Convention, including the Environment Agency, the Insolvency Service, SFO, CPS and the AGO.

This year’s awards will see a new category looking to recognise the best individual prosecutor, in addition to celebrating an excellent prosecuting team.

The Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP recently said:

As Attorney General, I have seen first-hand the excellent work across the range of prosecuting authorities. From larger bodies who tackle serious economic crime and convict violent offenders to smaller bodies who protect people from unsafe food or pollution – their work benefits us all. I am pleased to announce the launch of the Prosecution Team of the Year and Prosecutor of the Year Awards and welcome entries that clearly demonstrate innovation, best use of resources and outcomes that improve public confidence. Good luck to all those who enter.

Entries can focus on one significant, complex, or sensitive case or an effective ongoing relationship between one or more signatories.

Judges will be looking for submissions that can demonstrate prosecuting excellence and entries will be sifted by an independent cross-Government panel.

The winners and runners-up will be picked by the Law Officers and the deadline to submit is midnight 31 January 2024.

Applications must not exceed 500 words and for further information email ProsecutorsAward@attorneygeneral.gov.uk.