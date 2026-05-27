Attorney General's Office
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Attorney General refers Fordingbridge Three cases to Court of Appeal
The Attorney General has made the decision to refer the cases of the Fordingbridge Three to the Court of Appeal.
Following a swift and detailed examination of the cases, the Attorney General has made the decision to refer the cases of the Fordingbridge Three to the Court of Appeal.
After receiving multiple requests to review the sentences, the Attorney General’s Office obtained copies of the papers relating to this case. These included the facts of the offending, the judge’s findings and the sentencing guidelines, which have been carefully considered.
A reference under the Unduly Lenient Scheme can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient, but likely to be unduly so.
The Court of Appeal will now decide whether the sentence imposed was unduly lenient, and whether to increase the existing sentence.
The Attorney General Richard Hermer KC yesterday said:
There has understandably been a huge amount of public interest, and concern, at this horrific case.
I directed my officials to work urgently, to allow me to consider this decision swiftly, and to begin to bring closure to the victims and their families.
It is clear to me from their powerful personal statements, that these girls have displayed immense bravery in coming forward.
There is an epidemic of violence against women and girls in this country, and this government will not hesitate in taking action to ensure all women and girls feel safe and have confidence in the justice system.
Notes for Editors
- Anyone can ask for a Crown Court sentence to be reviewed if they think it’s too low.
- The Law Officers can review sentences given by the Crown Court in England and Wales if they’re asked to. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to carefully consider the case and make a decision
- By law only certain types of case can be reviewed, such as: murder, manslaughter and rape
- Victims and their bereaved families will have up to six months in the interests of justice to ask for a sentence to be reconsidered – rather than being strictly limited to 28 days: Victims and bereaved get more time to challenge lenient sentences - GOV.UK
- More information on the ULS scheme, including who can refer and for what reasons, can be found on our website: Ask for a Crown Court sentence to be reviewed – GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/attorney-general-refers-fordingbridge-three-cases-to-court-of-appeal
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