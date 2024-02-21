Attorney General's Office
Attorney General refers Nottingham stabbing sentence to Court of Appeal
Valdo Calocane's sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal as being unduly lenient, confirms the Attorney General.
The Attorney General Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP yesterday said:
Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.
This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the Hospital Order handed to Calocane.
My duty as a Law Officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of government, even when it is not easy or popular.
Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.
My thoughts remain with all of Calocane’s victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time.
For background
- Valdo Calocane was sentenced on 25 January 2024 to a Hospital Order with a Restriction Order under s37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.
- This case received numerous ULS referrals from the public on the day of sentencing. The Law Officers reviewed the sentence that Calocane was convicted on: manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder offences
- The Law Officers will lodge the reference with the Court of Appeal today (20 February 2022). The Court of Appeal is the final arbiter on whether the sentence should be amended or not. The Court may decide to keep the sentence the same, increase it, or refuse the application.
- Under the ULS scheme, the Law Officers are only able to consider the sentences for the offences of which Calocane was convicted. They are not able to consider whether he should have been charged with different offences or whether it was right to accept pleas to offences.
- The Law Officers have asked HMCPSI to undertake an independent inspection of CPS actions in this case.
