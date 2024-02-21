Attorney General's Office
Attorney General visits Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories
The Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP has returned from a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories between 14 and 16 February 2024.
The Attorney saw first-hand the horrors of Hamas terror attacks in Israel, and visited the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In Southern Israel, close to Gaza, the Attorney General visited Kfar Aza Kibbutz, a site of terror, murder and kidnapping on October 7th. The Attorney also met with the Israeli Attorney General, lawyers for the Israeli Defence Force and the President of the Supreme Court.
She spent the second day in the West Bank, visiting Ramallah and East Jerusalem, where the Attorney General saw first-hand the effect of illegal settlement on villages and held meetings with the Palestinian Attorney General and the Prime Minister.
The Attorney General used her frank meetings to emphasise the importance of International Humanitarian Law being respected, civilians protected, and detainees being held in compliance with the Geneva Convention.
The Attorney General said:
At Kfar Aza Kibbutz, I saw the remains of hideous atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th, within sight and sound of ongoing fighting in Gaza. This is a site of terror, murder and kidnapping. Hostages from this Kibbutz continue to be held by Hamas. The suffering and trauma of this community, and many others across Southern Israel, is immense.
Palestinian civilians in Gaza are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis. I heard from those working with communities in Gaza about the serious humanitarian situation and stressed the UK’s position that more must be done, faster to get aid to those who need it.
During my visit to the West Bank, I visited a Bedouin village where villagers are unable to graze their sheep on their land, or access schools or medical clinics due to a real fear of settler violence and illegal settlement expansion. The UK has already sanctioned extremist settlers involved in violence. Israel must take stronger action to put a stop to it.
At home these events are also causing real pain and anguish. All parties need to conduct themselves in line with International Humanitarian Law and minimise the terrible and unnecessary suffering of Israeli and Palestinian civilians.
