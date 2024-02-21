Attorney General visits Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP has returned from a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories between 14 and 16 February 2024.

The Attorney saw first-hand the horrors of Hamas terror attacks in Israel, and visited the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In Southern Israel, close to Gaza, the Attorney General visited Kfar Aza Kibbutz, a site of terror, murder and kidnapping on October 7th. The Attorney also met with the Israeli Attorney General, lawyers for the Israeli Defence Force and the President of the Supreme Court.

She spent the second day in the West Bank, visiting Ramallah and East Jerusalem, where the Attorney General saw first-hand the effect of illegal settlement on villages and held meetings with the Palestinian Attorney General and the Prime Minister.

The Attorney General used her frank meetings to emphasise the importance of International Humanitarian Law being respected, civilians protected, and detainees being held in compliance with the Geneva Convention.

The Attorney General said: