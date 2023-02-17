Information evening on Thursday 23 February

The Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel (London) will be opening for competition on Tuesday 28 February, closing on Wednesday 5 April.

For those thinking of applying an Information Evening (PDF, 171 KB, 1 page) is being held on Thursday 23 February from 5pm to 6.30pm at 102 Petty France, as well online.

With addresses from the Attorney General and Treasury Solicitor this is an opportunity to hear first-hand what is involved when advocating on behalf of government on some of the most important high-profile cases of the day.

The work of the panels is not limited to just public law, there is a need for counsel with a variety of specialisms and applications are welcomed from both barristers and solicitors with Higher Rights of Audience.

For any queries or register your interest in attending please email the Panel Counsel team.