Attorney General's Civil Panel Counsel London open for competition

Members reflect on their experience of being on panel.

The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to three civil panels of junior counsel, the London A, B and C panels, to undertake civil work for government departments.

Applications must be submitted by midday on Wednesday 5 April.

Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with Higher Rights of Audience.

To help candidates find out more about civil panel counsel, some of our current panel members have shared their experience of being on a panel:

Sadiya Choudhury, member of London A Panel:

“I first joined C panel in 2013 and am currently on A panel. As I specialise in tax, most of my panel instructions come from HMRC solicitors but I am sometimes instructed by other government departments if a tax issue arises.

I deal with a wide variety of cases including judicial review challenges to legislation on human rights grounds, transfer pricing cases involving multinational companies and avoidance schemes with multiple users. I am in court most weeks at all levels from the First-Tier Tribunal upwards. As panel counsel, I also get to discuss and advise on technical and policy issues with various government clients which gives an insight into their aims when introducing and implementing legislation.

I very much value the experience I have gained as a barrister on panel. It has helped me develop my advisory and litigation practice for all my clients, not just those I act for when on panel. If you have not made up your mind on whether or not to apply, I would encourage you to do so. You will not get a better opportunity to work for a wide variety of clients with a range of legal issues in your career at the Bar.”

Azeem Suterwalla, member of London A Panel:

“I have been a member of the Attorney General’s A Panel since August 2021. I specialise in judicial review and public procurement work. I have also undertaken a number of Information Rights/Data Protection cases since being on the Panel.

The A Panel has allowed me to be involved in a number of prominent, challenging and highly interesting cases,including, for example, Kellogg v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care [2022] EWHC 1710 (Admin), which involved successfully defending the bringing into force of Regulations to limit the placement of foods and drinks high in fat, sugar and salt.

I have both been led on the A Panel, by First Treasury Counsel, and led juniors myself. The A Panel therefore not only provides an excellent mix in the type of work you are able to undertake, but also a chance to work with or be against leading Counsel. Being on the A Panel also allows you to work closely with senior lawyers at GLD and to work as part of a team. I would very much encourage joining the A Panel, as it provides for stimulating work but also the ability to develop and improve one’s practice.”

Ruth Kennedy, member of London C Panel:

“I enjoy being on panel because I get to work on the most high-profile and important cases. Because of being on panel, I got to work on the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry – an inquiry into the miscarriage of justice and I have been instructed in judicial reviews. The work is varied and interesting, and you get to work with great people.”

For detailed information about the panels, how to apply and the panel mentoring scheme please visit the dedicated page or contact panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk