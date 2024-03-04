Attorney General's Office
Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure updated
The Attorney General's Guidelines on Disclosure have been updated with guidance on digital materials, the Solicitor General has confirmed.
The Solicitor General, Robert Courts KC MP, recently said:
A robust and fit-for-purpose disclosure regime is essential for an effective criminal justice system and maintaining public trust. This has been demonstrated by high profile prosecutions, such as the Horizon scandal where disclosure has not been undertaken properly.
But advances in modern technology have substantially increased digital materials and created significant challenges for investigators, prosecutors and defence practitioners alike – especially in complex cases and fraud investigations.
It is right that we address these challenges and strengthen the disclosure regime.
Following a review of the guidelines, where we have worked closely with criminal justice agencies, I have updated the Attorney General’s Guidelines on Disclosure – specifically guidance on digital materials.
Changes to the current guidance include highlighting the importance of having effective strategies for block listing, as well as encouraging better engagement between Prosecutors and Defence at both pre and post-charge stages.
As we wait for the outcome of the independent review on disclosure, and understand the disclosure issues in the Horizon scandal, I am committed to working with prosecuting and enforcement agencies to address the challenges of disclosure and make sure the guidelines benefit fair trials and supports public confidence in the administration of justice.
Attorney General’s Guidelines on Disclosure
