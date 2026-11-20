Oral submissions of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the following case: Hydrocarbon exploitation in the South-West Atlantic Ocean (Argentina v. United Kingdom), Provisional Measures. Delivered on 10 November 2026.

Introduction

1. Mr. President, distinguished members of the Tribunal.

2. As His Majesty’s Attorney General, I have the honour to appear before you on behalf of the United Kingdom.

3. I take this opportunity to congratulate you, Mr. President, on your recent election, as well as to congratulate the other members of the Tribunal who have recently been elected to their posts.

4. The United Kingdom has a steadfast commitment to international law and an unwavering belief that institutions, such as this Tribunal, play an indispensable role in safeguarding the international legal order.

5. Reflecting that commitment, on 22 October the United Kingdom acted expeditiously in appointing a member of the Annex VII tribunal in these proceedings. I can confirm that the parties are meeting to discuss the appointments of the remaining three members of the tribunal following this hearing.

6. Mr. President, an order for provisional measures is an exceptional tool in the kit of international courts and tribunals. Any order prescribing provisional measures necessarily interferes with the affairs of the State against which they are ordered. It does so at a stage when there has been no determination of the legal rights and obligations of the parties to the dispute; no determination of the respondent State’s responsibility for any alleged international wrong; and no determination that jurisdiction even exists.

7. That is significant in any case, but it is of acute importance in the present case. The provisional measures sought by Argentina would prevent the people of the Falkland Islands from developing their natural resources, as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination. As you heard yesterday, the measures sought would have devastating consequences for the Falkland Islands and its people. They risk losing billions of pounds in revenue which is essential for the Islands’ economic development.[1] The measures would also be catastrophic for the companies involved.[2] Those companies have invested large sums to carry out an important hydrocarbon project to the highest environmental standards, in accordance with the applicable domestic laws. The United Kingdom has every confidence that this Tribunal will have those facts well in mind when assessing Argentina’s request against the relevant legal standards.

The context for Argentina’s request

8. I begin with the context for Argentina’s request.

9. Argentina claims that it, not the United Kingdom, is sovereign over the Falkland Islands.[3] The fact that Argentina makes that claim, and has done so with increasing vigour in recent months, is not in question.

10. The United Kingdom’s position on Argentina’s claim is firmly established. The United Kingdom has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, and thus its sovereignty and sovereign rights in the surrounding maritime areas.

11. The United Kingdom’s sovereignty over the Islands dates from 1765, with continuous, effective, peaceful British presence and administration since January 1833.

12. The only interruption to the United Kingdom’s peaceful administration was Argentina’s armed invasion of the Islands in 1982. That was an unlawful use of force by a military junta, resulting in loss of life and a military occupation. Following that armed invasion, the United Nations Security Council demanded an “immediate withdrawal of all Argentine forces”.[4] The United Kingdom’s peaceful presence and administration was restored two months later, and has been maintained in the decades since.

13. In 2013, following continued political intimidation and hostility from Argentina, a referendum was held in the Falkland Islands. The referendum asked the simple question: “Do you wish the Falkland Islands to retain their current political status as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom?” There was a 92% turnout, with 99.8% of voters voting in favour of remaining British, and only three people voting against.[5] In that free and fair vote, the people of the Falkland Islands overwhelmingly chose to retain their current status. The Falkland Islanders continue to this day to describe their Islands as a “British Overseas Territory with full internal self-government”.[6]

14. As an Overseas Territory, the Falkland Islands enjoy a high degree of autonomy over their internal affairs. But the Islands remain under British sovereignty, with responsibility for their defence and international affairs resting with the United Kingdom.[7]

15. In accordance with its duties under Article 73 of the United Nations Charter, the United Kingdom treats the interests of the people of the Falkland Islands as paramount. That includes advancing their political, economic, social and educational development.[8]

16. The United Kingdom resolutely supports the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination. This right is enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and is affirmed in Article 1 of both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. It is also enshrined in the Falkland Islands’ Constitution.[9]

17. Argentina insists, however, on pursuing its political agenda of asserting sovereignty. It claims that it should assume sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, disregarding the Falkland Islanders’ express wishes and fundamental right of self-determination.

18. The United Kingdom wholly rejects Argentina’s claim. Nevertheless, we have sought to engage constructively. The United Kingdom has consistently reiterated its willingness to cooperate with Argentina on issues of mutual interest and concern, in the South Atlantic and more widely.[10]

19. By contrast, Argentina has chosen to escalate its rhetoric aggressively in recent weeks. In September, President Milei declared before the UN General Assembly that, for Argentina, the Islands “are a national cause”. He went on to say this:

“[The United Nations is] a useless organization, whose only purpose is to sustain a cast of fatally arrogant parasites masquerading as well-intentioned bureaucrats. … We’re going to take matters into our own hands”.[11]

20. Now, through these proceedings, Argentina seeks to enlist UNCLOS and the Tribunal in its cause.

21. The pretext for Argentina’s claim is a desire to interrupt hydrocarbon activities in the maritime area surrounding the Falkland Islands. Argentina entirely ignores the Falkland Islanders’ right to develop their natural resources for their own economic benefit. Consistent with that right, the Falkland Islands Government diligently regulates hydrocarbon activities in the surrounding maritime areas. It has done so since 1964.[12] Those activities have been taking place for decades, with the first production licenses issued in 1996,[13] and the first drilling undertaken shortly thereafter.[14] Decisions on the development of these natural resources are a matter for the Falkland Islands Government and the commercial companies involved.[15] They are not a matter for Argentina.

22. One matter that Argentina has glossed over is its own appetite for offshore hydrocarbon activities. It has licensed and conducted the drilling of over 400 wells in the Argentine Sea.[16] Indeed, Argentina now seeks to persuade you that it has concerns about environmental risks posed by the hydrocarbon project at issue in this hearing. If those concerns were genuinely held, the Argentine Government could have participated in the consultations on the Environmental Impact Statement for this project in 2024, as other entities in Argentina did.[17] It did not do so. In reality, what Argentina opposes is the Falkland Islands Government licensing hydrocarbon activities for the economic benefit of the Falkland Islanders. What it wants is to take control of those resources for itself.

The requirements for obtaining provisional measures

23. That brings me to the reason for the present hearing: Argentina’s request for provisional measures and the United Kingdom’s response.

24. As the Tribunal is well aware, and as Argentina acknowledges,[18]Argentina must satisfy the Tribunal of the following matters. As you heard in the United Kingdom’s submissions yesterday, it is unable to satisfy any of them.

25. First, it must demonstrate to a prima facie level that the Annex VII tribunal will have jurisdiction to determine Argentina’s substantive claim. The text of the Convention and relevant jurisprudence are clear. Article 288, paragraph (1) relates to disputes concerning the interpretation or application of the Convention. It does not confer jurisdiction over disputes concerning sovereignty over land territory. It is equally clear that that is precisely what Argentina’s claim is based upon.

26. Second, Argentina must establish that the rights it alleges are plausible. It has failed to do so.

27. Argentina alleges that the United Kingdom has breached an asserted obligation to refrain from taking unilateral measures in disputed maritime territory. However, no such right arises under Articles 279 or 300 of the Convention.

28. Nor has Argentina established plausible rights in relation to its claims pertaining to Articles 2, 56 and 77, or 192 and 194 of the Convention. Those claims are exclusively premised on the contention that Argentina is sovereign over the Falkland Islands. That cannot even plausibly be characterised as giving rise to rights under UNCLOS. Argentina’s attempt to say that the sovereignty dispute is somehow irrelevant fails.

29. Further, Argentina must demonstrate that it faces a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice. In other words, it must establish both urgency and irreparable prejudice as the third and fourth requirements. It has fallen well short of doing so.

30. In relation to the third requirement, it has not shown urgency. The Annex VII tribunal will be constituted well before any drilling will start, let alone any material extraction will occur. For that reason alone, this Tribunal has no power to intervene.

31. In any event, drilling has occurred since 1998. Argentina has not explained why any urgency has arisen now, some 28 years later.

32. In relation to the fourth requirement, Argentina has failed to show that it will be prejudiced if provisional measures are not put in place. In fact, it has not identified any concrete harm that could result from this project or the use of information associated with it. Nor has it identified any concrete measures to protect and preserve the marine environment which it will be irreversibly prevented from performing. As I have already highlighted, Argentina does not oppose drilling or exploitation per se. What it wants is to take control of the resources for itself.

33. In fact, the real risk of prejudice goes in the opposite direction: if provisional measures are prescribed, those who suffer will be the people of the Falkland Islands and the companies who have invested in the project in good faith. Indeed, if the Tribunal were to prescribe the primary provisional measure sought, the object of the substantive proceedings would fall away, as the project would not survive.[19]

Conclusion

34. Mr President, the United Kingdom has the utmost respect for international institutions such as this Tribunal. As a reflection of our commitment to the international legal system, the United Kingdom consented to the jurisdiction of UNCLOS tribunals to determine disputes about the law of the sea. The United Kingdom did not consent to UNCLOS tribunals determining its sovereignty over its Overseas Territories. The scope of UNCLOS State Parties’ consent is clear: it does not extend to questions of sovereignty over land territory.

35. In short, this case is a dispute about sovereignty over land territory that falls outside the jurisdiction of the Annex VII tribunal. Argentina cannot avoid the reality that the fundamental premise of its pleaded claim is Argentina’s assertion of sovereignty.

36. The United Kingdom has no doubt about its sovereignty. That reflects both the clearly expressed will of the people of the Falkland Islands, and the clear position of His Majesty’s Government.

37. The United Kingdom will continue to be unwavering in our support for the people of the Falkland Islands and their fundamental right of self-determination.

38. Mr. President, distinguished members of the Tribunal, I am grateful for your attention and for your diligent consideration of this matter. I respectfully ask that you invite Sir Michael Wood KC to address you.

[1] Witness statement of the Honourable Jack Ford MLA dated 2 November 2026, paras 52-55 and 68(f).

[2] Witness statement of the Samuel John Moody dated 2 November 2026, Section IV (paras 56-64); witness statement of Ian Ramsay dated 2 November 2026, paras. 10.9-10.11.

[3] Request for Provisional Measures Annex 1, para. 20.

[4] United Nations Security Council Resolution 502(1982), UN Doc. S/RES/502(1982), 3 April 1982.

[5] See Falkland Islands Government, “About the Falklands”, available at https://www.gov.fk/about/.

[6] See Falkland Islands Government, “About the Falklands”, available at https://www.gov.fk/about/.

[7] Witness statement of the Honourable Jack Ford MLA dated 2 November 2026, para. 12.

[8] Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, “Policy paper: Charter for UK Government Engagement with the Overseas Territories”, 24 September 2026, available at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/charter-for-uk-government-engagement-with-the-overseas-territories/charter-for-uk-government-engagement-with-the-overseas-territories, para. 8.

[9] See The Falkland Islands Constitution Order 2008, available at https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2008/2846/made/data.xht?view=snippet&wrap=true, Schedule, para. 1(a)–(b).

[10] See, e.g., Note 063/2026 of the Americas Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 25 September 2026, Request for Provisional Measures Annex 45.

[11] See United Nations Transcripts, General Assembly: Plenary meeting, 81st session, Day 2, General Debate, 23 September 2026, available at https://transcripts.un.org/en/asset/k1b/k1b5jwwa58?t=8:20:30.

[12] Witness statement of the Honourable Jack Ford MLA dated 2 November 2026, para. 16.

[13] Witness statement of the Honourable Jack Ford MLA dated 2 November 2026, para. 35.

[14] Witness statement of the Honourable Jack Ford MLA dated 2 November 2026, para. 35.

[15] See United Kingdom Government, ‘Guidance: Doing business with the Falkland Islands’, 15 September 2026, available at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/doing-business-with-the-falkland-islands#the-status-of-the-falkland-islands.

[16] Witness statement of Ian Ramsay dated 2 November 2026, para. 8.35.

[17] Witness statement of Ian Ramsay dated 2 November 2026, para. 7.10.

[18] Request for Provisional Measures, paras. 48, 65, 80, 97.

[19] Witness statement of Ian Ramsay dated 2 November 2026, paras 10.4 and 10.14. Witness statement of Samuel Moody dated 2 November 2026, para. 43.