Attracting and retaining nurses and midwives
Taskforce report highlights recommended actions.
A taskforce has published 44 recommended actions on how to improve working conditions for Scotland’s nurses and midwives.
The Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce was established by the Scottish Government in 2023 to build on efforts to make Scotland the best place for nurses and midwives to work. Chaired by Health Secretary Neil Gray, it brings together key stakeholders, including the Royal Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery, to engage with nursing and midwifery staff, understand the challenges they face and recommend ways to improve the profession.
A key part of this work was the Listening Project, which gathered insights from more than 4,000 nurses, midwives, students and academics to shape future improvements. The findings from the Listening Project have led to 44 recommended actions designed to improve recruitment and retention of staff and workplace conditions.
These actions include:
- ensuring appropriate staffing levels so that all staff can take the breaks they are entitled to
- reviewing data-inputting and paperwork requirements to reduce the administrative burden on nurses and midwives
- developing national guidance on rostering and flexible working to ensure better work-life balance
- ensuring nurses and midwives can participate in decision making and planning
- widening entry routes into nursing and midwifery careers
The next stage of the taskforce will focus on implementation, with a dedicated group developing a detailed work plan and timeline that ensures these recommended actions are delivered effectively.
Accepting all 44 recommendations, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Neil Gray said:
“Our nurses and midwives are the backbone of Scotland’s healthcare system and we are committed to ensuring they have the support, flexibility and workplace conditions to thrive.
“The publication of the Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce report marks an important milestone; we have heard directly from staff about what matters most to them, and this has shaped the recommended actions which will deliver real change for nurses and midwives. I am very grateful to everyone who has taken the time to take part in this important piece of work. The Scottish Government will now work with our partners to deliver the actions contained in the report.”
Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland Director, said:
“This is the culmination of two years of collaborative working, and we welcome the recommended actions announced today. We see this as a significant step and, as the implementation board begins its work, the recommendations should provide a strategic roadmap to begin to tackle the nursing retention and recruitment challenges in Scotland.
“Implementation of the recommendations will take time and investment, we look forward to playing a key role in the Implementation Board to ensure delivery and enable Scottish government to meet its aspiration of making Scotland the best place for nurses and midwives to work.”
Background
The report and recommended actions of the Ministerial Scottish Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce - gov.scot
Listening Project: You shared, we listened – gov.scot
Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/attracting-and-retaining-nurses-and-midwives/
