Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Audit Committee publishes report into Salary Review for Role of Comptroller and Auditor General
An Assembly Committee has published a report into its review of salary arrangements for the role of Comptroller and Auditor General.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) is responsible for the external audit of central government bodies in Northern Ireland, including Executive Departments and their agencies as well as a wide range of other public sector bodies.*
The post-holder undertakes financial and value for money audits, with results reported to the Northern Ireland Assembly. They are also head of the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) and the two roles are wholly independent of Government.
The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Alan Chambers MLA yesterday said:
“As the level of salary paid to the Comptroller and Auditor General hasn’t been reviewed since March 2022, our recommendation is to increase it by 4%, for the period 1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026.
“This is in line with the percentage pay award made to Assembly Commission staff and represents an increase of £6,181 to £160,708. The Committee is further recommending this salary level is applied retrospectively from the beginning of the financial year 2023/24, which was the first full financial year the current post-holder was in office. A backdated salary increase makes an allowance for inflation which we believe it is also fair and appropriate.”
The Committee also reviewed its own role in terms of the appropriateness of making recommendations to the Assembly on the C&AG’s salary. While it considered several options, including transferring the responsibility to the Assembly Commission, it is not recommending any changes to the current arrangements.
However, it is calling for the introduction of new processes and procedures to help ensure there is a consistent approach to regular salary reviews.
For media enquiries please contact: Robbie Best, Assembly communications office robbie.best@niassembly.gov.uk or 07483 174781
Notes to editors:
- Please see a pdf version of the report attached which is embargoed until the start of the plenary debate on 2 March 2026. You can find indicative timings for plenary business on the order paper. Note that if an item of business concludes early, the next may be taken immediately.
- The appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General is by Royal Warrant on the nomination of the Northern Ireland Assembly. The current Comptroller & Auditor General is Dorinnia Carville. She was appointed in 2022 and her salary is £154,527
*The Comptroller and Auditor General is also responsible for the authorisation of the issue of money from the Northern Ireland Consolidated Fund to enable Northern Ireland Departments to meet their necessary expenditure, and for ensuring that there are adequate arrangements for the collection of revenue.
- Assembly Standing Orders provides that the Audit Committee is responsible for tabling motions for a resolution of the Assembly relating to the salary payable (under Article 4(1) of the Audit (Northern Ireland) Order 1987to the holder of the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General.
- The status, functions and main duties of the C&AG and the NIAO are also set down in other legislation, including the Northern Ireland Act (1998); the Government Resources and Accounts Act (Northern Ireland) 2001 and the Audit and Accountability (Northern Ireland) Order 2003
Further information on the work of the Assembly’s Audit Committee, including Membership can be accessed here.
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/audit-committee-publishes-report-into-salary-review-for-role-of-comptroller-and-auditor-general/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly Committee Says Multi-million Pound Spend on Temporary Accommodation is Driving Homelessness Crisis02/03/2026 11:05:00
An Assembly Committee has said the multi-million pound spend on temporary accommodation, as well as poor data and a lack of preventative planning, are driving the homelessness crisis here.
Memorial to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse unveiled in Parliament Buildings23/02/2026 14:15:00
A memorial to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse was recently (20 February 2026) unveiled in Parliament Buildings.
Assembly Committee Calls for Urgent Action to Address ‘Unresolved Weaknesses’ in NI Civil Service17/02/2026 14:15:00
An Assembly Committee has called for urgent action to address, ‘unresolved weaknesses’ in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) and expressed concern that recommendations it made five years ago have not been fully implemented.
“A Milestone for Equality”: Assembly Committee Concludes Landmark Scrutiny of Sign Language Bill13/02/2026 11:10:00
The Committee for Communities has concluded its scrutiny of the Sign Language Bill, marking the end of almost twelve months of intensive engagement, evidence-gathering, and legislative refinement.
Committee on Standards and Privileges reports on complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA and recommends a sanction03/02/2026 16:15:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has reported on a complaint against Mr Timothy Gaston MLA that he breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct.
Assembly Committee says Bill must be amended to ensure justice for victims and survivors30/01/2026 17:10:00
An Assembly Committee has called for a Bill to be amended - to ensure justice for the victims and survivors of mother and baby institutions.
Committee on Standards and Privileges publishes report on complaints against Minister Gordon Lyons MLA23/01/2026 15:10:00
The Assembly’s Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published its report on complaints against Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, regarding allegations that he had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Assembly Commission staff triple fundraising target and raise £30,000 for Air Ambulance NI22/12/2025 10:20:00
Northern Ireland Assembly Commission staff have more than tripled this year's fundraising target - donating more than £30,000 to their chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.
‘Primary Care Sector in Crisis’ Needs Radical Change Says Assembly Committee Report on Accessing GP Services05/12/2025 14:15:00
An Assembly Committee says the primary care sector here is in crisis – and is calling for radical change - in a new report which exposes serious failings in how access to GP services is provided.