Audit Committee publishes report into Salary Review for Role of Comptroller and Auditor General

An Assembly Committee has published a report into its review of salary arrangements for the role of Comptroller and Auditor General.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) is responsible for the external audit of central government bodies in Northern Ireland, including Executive Departments and their agencies as well as a wide range of other public sector bodies.*

The post-holder undertakes financial and value for money audits, with results reported to the Northern Ireland Assembly. They are also head of the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) and the two roles are wholly independent of Government.

The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Alan Chambers MLA yesterday said:

“As the level of salary paid to the Comptroller and Auditor General hasn’t been reviewed since March 2022, our recommendation is to increase it by 4%, for the period 1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026. “This is in line with the percentage pay award made to Assembly Commission staff and represents an increase of £6,181 to £160,708. The Committee is further recommending this salary level is applied retrospectively from the beginning of the financial year 2023/24, which was the first full financial year the current post-holder was in office. A backdated salary increase makes an allowance for inflation which we believe it is also fair and appropriate.”

The Committee also reviewed its own role in terms of the appropriateness of making recommendations to the Assembly on the C&AG’s salary. While it considered several options, including transferring the responsibility to the Assembly Commission, it is not recommending any changes to the current arrangements.

However, it is calling for the introduction of new processes and procedures to help ensure there is a consistent approach to regular salary reviews.

The appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General is by Royal Warrant on the nomination of the Northern Ireland Assembly. The current Comptroller & Auditor General is Dorinnia Carville. She was appointed in 2022 and her salary is £154,527

*The Comptroller and Auditor General is also responsible for the authorisation of the issue of money from the Northern Ireland Consolidated Fund to enable Northern Ireland Departments to meet their necessary expenditure, and for ensuring that there are adequate arrangements for the collection of revenue.

