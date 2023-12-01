WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Dundee City Council is well-run, with a clear vision to address challenges
Dundee City Council has shown effective leadership, good financial management and engagement with communities as it seeks to tackle long-standing issues. Reporting on its performance and progress is clear, with a focus on continuous improvement.
In a new report, the Accounts Commission says the council has a strong commitment to working and engaging with communities across the city.
It is clear, however, that long-standing difficulties remain. Dundee has high levels of deprivation, drug deaths and child poverty, and there are challenges to reducing the educational attainment gap. The council is taking action to tackle this, but it will take time to determine the impact of this work.
Ronnie Hinds, Interim Chair of the Accounts Commission said:
Councillors and staff at Dundee City Council continue to be focused on the needs of local people. There is clear leadership, a commitment to improve and action in response to audit recommendations. A strong vision for the future of the city is embedded in the council’s strategies and plans. The council should look to share its approach with other councils.
Given the significant challenges the city faces, and the ongoing need for financial savings, it’s critical that the council maintains and continues the progress it has made.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice - 15 million people likely to use unregulated Buy Now Pay Later to help ease seasonal spending01/12/2023 12:15:00
Citizens Advice braced for new year of debt support as increased numbers turn to BNPL
NHS Confederation responds to urgent and emergency care situation report01/12/2023 11:05:00
NHS leaders and their teams have been pulling out all the stops to prepare for winter, the most difficult time of year for the health service.
Private sector activity falls in November - CBI Growth Indicator01/12/2023 10:05:00
Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to November, (weighted balance of -11%, from -7% in October) with no sign of any let-up over the coming quarter, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC: 3 in 4 young employees miss out on protection from unfair dismissal and redundancy pay30/11/2023 16:15:00
NEW report finds most employees aged 16-24 miss out on key employment rights – and young people are also much more likely to be employed on zero-hours contracts
Time to introduce ethnicity pay gap reporting, says TUC30/11/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on ONS figures on ethnicity pay gaps published recently (Wednesday).
NHS Confederation - NHS capital budgets must nearly double to ensure crumbling buildings and infrastructure are fit for 21st century patient care29/11/2023 12:25:00
New analysis from the NHS Confederation sets out the impact that low levels of capital investment have had over the last decade.
NHS Confederation - Response to the update on the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme29/11/2023 11:25:00
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes response to the update from the Welsh Government on the Rebalancing Care and Support Programme.
Retailers anticipate a disappointing festive period - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/11/2023 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell year-on-year in November for the seventh consecutive month, according to the latest quarterly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Despite a slight uptick in sentiment, firms expect sales to decline again in December.
CBI CEO calls on parties to end political short-termism to deliver a decade of sustainable growth - CBI Business Manifesto28/11/2023 11:05:00
The CBI yesterday (Tuesday) launched its Business Manifesto – a roadmap for the next Government to deliver sustainable growth across all UK regions and nations.